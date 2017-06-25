Roosters want to take more NRL to Adelaide

They Sydney Roosters want to develop a long-term deal to continue taking NRL games to Adelaide, after Saturday night’s experiment was declared a success.

More than 21,000 fans turned out to see the Roosters beat Melbourne in golden point at Adelaide Oval – the biggest NRL crowd in the city since the defunct Adelaide Rams’ first game in 1997.

It’s estimated around 18,000 of the fans were locals, and they were treated to a quality encounter in their first game of NRL since 2011.

And the Tri-colours now hope to establish a deal which will see them take more games to Adelaide.

“I just got a great sense that this has been a real success for everyone,” Roosters chief executive Joe Kelly told AAP.

“I’d like to think we will sit down now and with South Australian Tourism Commission and the South Australian government and hopefully nut out a longer-term arrangement.”

Any fears the experiment would be ruined by Melbourne’s decision to rest a number of their State of Origin stars were quickly allayed.

The crowd of 21,492 was the biggest at a non-traditional NRL ground since the Auckland-based Warriors took a game to Wellington in 2014, while NRL officials – as well as their counterparts from both clubs – were impressed with the Oval’s facilities.

It was also double the crowd of the past two matches in Adelaide in 2010 and 2011.

More than 100 people also attended a Roosters’ open training session on Friday, while Saturday’s match delivered an extra component that is not offered in the AFL.

The Roosters also saw their small membership base in South Australia increase five-fold.

It’s understood the South Australian government is keen to have the Roosters and NRL return, as more than 3000 people travelled from the east coast for the clash.

“Early signs are very encouraging,” Kelly said.

“I think the government here are really keen on seeing more content here in what is a wonderful facility.”

Meanwhile Roosters coach Trent Robinson said it was the club’s duty to help spread the game out of Sydney.

“We play enough games at home, but we need to do things like this every now and then,” he said.

“We’ve got a greater good to do for our game too. Rugby league – we love it. And we want other people to see it.

“So therefore we should travel and offer other people an opportunity to do it as well.”