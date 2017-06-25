St Kilda Saints vs Gold Coast Suns: AFL live scores, blog

The St Kilda Saints will look to build momentum on their way to hopefully some September action when they host the Gold Coast Suns. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, starting from 4:40pm AEST.

The big factor in this game is likely to be the injuries that Gold Coast have copped in the lead-up.

Gary Ablett has been denied the chance to play his 300th game because of a calf injury, and Michael Barlow, Aaron Hall, Brandon Matera and Kade Kolodjashnij will all miss through injury as well. On top of that, Matt Rosa has been suspended.

That means the Suns are missing something like a quarter of their best side, as well as half of their starting centre bounce team – it’s not ideal.

St Kilda, on the other hand, haven’t made any changes and that stability, as well as the home ground advantage, could prove decisive.

The Saints will be clutching on to the remaining finals hopes that they have here, a win will see them knocking on the door of the 8, given the heartbreaking defeat Essendon suffered on Friday night.

The Suns aren’t without finals chances themselves but having coughed up a win at home against Carlton last week will need to win some on the road to improve their chances.

It’s a tough game to pick, both sides have some flaws in their game plans and have struggled to realise their potential in 2017.

I’ve given up making informed decisions about the outcome of games this year because it just doesn’t work. I’m going to say St Kilda, just because they might still have a chance in 2017.

