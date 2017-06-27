Cherry-Evans in Origin III frame: Walters

Daly Cherry-Evans is well in the mix to replace injured Queensland champion Johnathan Thurston for the State of Origin decider, according to coach Kevin Walters.

Walters is on the search for a new five-eighth for game three after Thurston was last week ruled out for the rest of the NRL season after aggravating a shoulder injury in game two.

Cherry-Evans is among of host of well-credentialed candidates for the July 12 encounter, including Michael Morgan, Corey Norman, Moses Mbye and Ben Hunt.

However Walters admits Manly captain Cherry-Evans is in the hottest form of his career after leading the Sea Eagles to the top four for the first time in three seasons.

Walters also pointed to Cherry-Evans’ six previous Origin appearances between 2013-15.

“He’s obviously played Origin before so that’s a big bonus for him, and I think he’s in career-best form,” Walters said on Fox Sports’ NRL360 on Monday.

“When he was picked for Queensland last time, I don’t think he was playing as well as what he is at the moment with the Manly side. He’s certainly in contention.

“Certainly all of his stats are pointing in the right direction. He’s having a great year for the Manly side, but we’ve got to make a decision ourselves once we get through the weekend

“He’s one of those guys that we’re looking at. He’s in the mix, definitely.”

Walters also poured cold water on rumours Cherry-Evans is out of favour with senior players in the Maroons’ set up, which has kept him out of Origin contention in recent years.

“I hear that rumour often bob its head up. There’s nothing in it. If he’s not selected, that won’t be the reason, it’ll be something else,” Walters said.

NSW coach Laurie Daley said Cherry-Evans had found another level in his game this season, and believed the Sea Eagles No.7 would be a perfect fit with Cooper Cronk if selected.

“Cooper and Cameron would probably run the show and get them to where they need to be, and then Daly can play that floating role on the left side of the field, play what he sees,” he said.

Both states name their teams next Monday.