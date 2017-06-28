Waratahs keep on losing – this time two coaches

NSW Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson will take on more responsibility following a restructure of their coaching setup, with two coaches leaving.

Gibson will take on the role of specialist defence coach, with incumbent Nathan Grey set to be announced on Tuesday as a fulltime Wallabies’ assistant coach.

Forwards coach and former Wallabies’ prop Cam Blades is also leaving the Tahs.

While the Waratahs will miss out on the playoffs for a second straight season under Gibson, the New Zealander appears to have been given an endorsement to fulfil the third and final year of his contract and oversee changes to his coaching staff.

Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore said the ongoing review of their season had identified a number of areas where the team had to improve, including coaching, physical conditioning, leadership and player responsibility.

“We need to improve in all those areas and Daryl Gibson is the right man to lead the organisation in making those changes,” Hore said.

“We’re initiating changes to ensure we have great talent coming through the ranks and we’ll continue to put systems in place to provide the best environment for our team to be successful.”

NSW have won just four out of 13 games this season.

With two matches to go, they have already conceded more points than in any of their previous Super campaigns.

“We have to address a range of issues that we’ve identified and we’ll continue to make changes to improve our performance,” Gibson said.

“We’ve made changes to the roles and responsibilities that each of the coaches will take on and those changes will start from now.”