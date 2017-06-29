Where is the best place to watch the Dragons?

Tariq Sims of the Dragons scores and celebrates during the Round 23 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at Jubilee Oval in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

As a Dragons fan for over 20 years, it’s only been the last decade that I’ve lived close enough to actually attend NRL games. Here are my thoughts on those grounds that I’ve been to, ranked in no particular order.

UOW Jubilee Oval, Kogarah. It’s quite a mouthful, but is the spiritual home of the Dragons, and is a pleasure to watch games at. I went there just last Sunday, and enjoyed some nice cinnamon doughnuts on the hill and an amazing game of rugby league.

Coming from Wollongong it’s very accessible by train and a stroll down Jubilee Avenue.

WIN Stadium, Wollongong. Watch a game there in winter at night and you will know about it, with icy winds blowing in off the Pacific Ocean, just over the back of the hill. It’s my closest ground, and a good venue, although there is almost no parking so be prepared for a bit of a walk. The facilities are a bit ageing, and with dwindling crowds, Dragons fans should enjoy the ground while they still can.

Allianz Stadium. Only went there once, back in 2012 for a memorable Anzac Day match, but it’s my favourite ground. Easily accessible via a train to central and a stroll through Surry Hills, it boasts excellent facilities and is the perfect size for regular season NRL games, a shame that clubs play at the cavernous ANZ Stadium, with fans scattered around the ground like ants.

ANZ Stadium. After waiting over ten years to see a live NRL game, back in 2009, it wasn’t until 2015 that I watched a game here, and then I watched two games in three weeks, and it boasts excellent facilities and public transport is good. There are plenty of trains getting people back to Central, but the venue needs a crowd of at least 20,000 to generate any kind of atmosphere.

Pirtek Stadium. Went there for Benji Marshall’s Dragons debut and he had a shocker, committing five errors as the Red V was towelled up 36-0, really made the two-and-a half hour journey worth it, thanks Benji.

Result aside, it was an excellent venue to watch the game at, small and with good viewing, even behind the goal posts.

Pepper Stadium. Was called Centrebet Stadium I think back in 2009, and the site for my first ever live NRL game, the Dragons smashed the panthers, with Jamie Soward starring. The ground is a long way away from anywhere, and I’d only recommend it for a day game, as I didn’t get back to Sydney until around midnight.

Southern Cross Group Stadium. Another tongue twister, but fairly close for a Wollongong-based fan, and always generates a good crowd for Dragons games.