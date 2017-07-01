Cheetahs vs Stormers: Super Rugby live scores

The Stormers will hope for a win to improve their finals position when they travel to face the Cheetahs. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night, starting from 11:05pm AEST.

The Cheetahs are well out of the finals mix this year, with only a handful of matches in the season they are far too behind to make any kind of play at a post-season appearance.

However, they do have something other than pride to play for – there’s going to be two teams cut form South Africa this year and they’ll hope not to be one of them.

That, unfortunately, looks like the likely scenario, but if they can put on some wins it might challenge the thinking of the SARU.

The Stormers on the other hand have already locked in a top four spot in the playoffs, thanks largely to being at the fore of a low-quality conference.

They’ve needed only to outpace the Cheetahs, Bulls and Sunwolves this year in order to make the finals, and have done so easily, but have the least competition points of any conference leader.

There’s a still a chance to overtake the Brumbies however and earn themselves hopefully a slightly more favourable finals match-up in the first week.

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandré Huggett, 1 Ox Nche Replacements: 16 Jo Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Oupa Mohoje, 21 Fred Zeilinga, 22 Ruan van Rensburg, 23 William Small-Smith Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Shaun Treeby, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Rynardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Chris van Zyl, 3 Frans Malherbe (c), 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 EW Viljoen, 23 Seabelo Senatla

