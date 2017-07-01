Eagles hold on for big win over ‘Dogs

West Coast have hung on grimly in the last quarter for a brave seven-point AFL win over the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium.

The Eagles defied their poor record in Melbourne and a horror run with injuries to beat the reigning premiers 12.15 (87) to 11.14 (80).

While the win keeps West Coast in the top eight, the Bulldogs’ season continues to teeter at 7-7 and they are now a game away from eighth spot.

Ruckman Nathan Vardy overcame a shoulder injury during the match to kick West Coast’s only goal of the final quarter, giving them vital breathing space after the Bulldogs closed to one point.

The Bulldogs kept pressing with five minutes left, but Eagles key position player Jeremy McGovern took a huge mark deep in defence and Vardy followed suit to ensure the win

West Coast led by as much as 30 points late in the third term, before the Bulldogs stormed back with the first four goals of the last quarter.

Eagles defender Tom Barrass took a strong mark at 24 minutes, but Bulldogs star Jake Stringer intercepted his pass and kicked a goal to make it a one-point game.

Nearly four minutes later, Vardy posted the last score of the match with his goal.

West Coast were without several stars on Saturday because of injury, including captain Shannon Hurn, Josh Kennedy, Matt Priddis and Mark Le Cras.

Sharrod Wellingham also suffered a hip injury during the match, while Vardy shone in the last quarter after earlier hurting his shoulder.

Eagles midfielder Andrew Gaff was best afield with a career-best 42 disposals and Dom Sheed (28 disposals) also impressed in his 50th game.

Forward Jack Darling and youngster Malcolm Karpany kicked three goals apiece.

Caleb Daniel, Bailey Dale and Lachie Hunter were best for the Bulldogs, who continue to struggle for the form that took them to last year’s historic premiership.