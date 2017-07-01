 

Lions level! All Blacks beaten, Sonny Bill red-carded

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

11 Have your say

    The British and Irish Lions have snagged a 24-21 win over the New Zealand All Blacks and levelled their series at one win apiece.

    More to come.

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.