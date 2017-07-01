Lions level! All Blacks beaten, Sonny Bill red-carded

The British and Irish Lions have snagged a 24-21 win over the New Zealand All Blacks and levelled their series at one win apiece.
More to come.
By The Roar, 1 Jul 2017
July 1st 2017 @ 7:32pm
Playerfromwayback said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:32pm | ! Report
SBW’s single handedly lost that game for the All Blacks!!! I hope he loses his test spot next week!!!😡😡😡😡
July 1st 2017 @ 7:41pm
Jumbo said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:41pm | ! Report
The positive, he definitely won’t be playing next week.Red card deserved, shouldn’t have put himself in that position and ruined a fair spectacle really. The abs will be fired up next week that’s for sure..
July 1st 2017 @ 7:37pm
Spectator said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
‘snagged’ is right but it’s what the series needs anyway. Roll on to Eden Park. Thought the referee was below par. AB’s also below normal standards. No punch in the backline. Cruden was not good when he came on. Interesting team for Steve to select now.
July 1st 2017 @ 7:37pm
Fionn said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:37pm | ! Report
Looks like I was very incorrect on my prediction of a 25 point All Blacks win.
This makes things much more exciting in game 3, that’s for sure!
July 1st 2017 @ 7:44pm
Jokerman said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:44pm | ! Report
Me too Fionn. But a dry track, no red, Super ref…things could be different.
The All Blacks didn’t close it off well at all. The Lions did.
A red just throws a game out of sync …
14 on 15. Apparently, it was a correct call.
July 1st 2017 @ 7:38pm
Shop said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:38pm | ! Report
Red card any day of the week. Hopefully there won’t be too many one eyed posters claiming otherwise.
The issue for me is the sanction. I’ve long called for a red card that sends the player off for the rest of the game. After 20 minutes however a replacement may be made.
July 1st 2017 @ 7:39pm
Fionn said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:39pm | ! Report
Something like this seems like a great suggestion.
Although initially sceptical, upon rewatching it, it was a Red.
July 1st 2017 @ 7:40pm
Spectator said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:40pm | ! Report
red card mandatory. head is sacrosanct. the stiff arm on naholo went unpunished though.
July 1st 2017 @ 7:42pm
Sylvester said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:42pm | ! Report
I felt the card should have been yellow due to the fact the player was falling, but accept it was bad. Is it different to the shoulder to the head of a prone player in a ruck clear out?
I think red stays red all game. You can’t allow an easy sanction or players may get targeted.
July 1st 2017 @ 7:40pm
Ash said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:40pm | ! Report
Hansen just called the Lions Wales hahaha.
July 1st 2017 @ 7:42pm
Ash said | July 1st 2017 @ 7:42pm | ! Report
2 tries to 0 lost it. The ABs had a 9 point lead in the 2nd half and should’ve closed it out.