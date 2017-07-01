The Milwaukee Bucks just love unicorns

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of game five of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Toronto on Monday, April 24, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Milwaukee Bucks just love collecting unicorns. After Giannis Antetokounmpo just finished one of the most uniquely brilliant, statistical seasons in NBA history, who can blame them?

At 22.9/8.7/5.4/1.6/1.9, The Greek Freak not only became the first player in history to finish top 20 in the league in all categories (as well as topping the Bucks averages in each), he solidified Milwaukee’s current direction of collecting tall, long, athletic guys who can do things their size says they shouldn’t. AKA, the unicorn.

Ever since June 27, 2013, when the Bucks selected Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick, you can depict a clear trend the bucks are setting when it comes to their first round selections.

In 2014, the Bucks selected Jabari Parker (second overall) who was widely known for being one of the best scorers to ever come out of college. At 6’8, with an almost seven foot wingspan and an ability to run the floor and just flat out score from anywhere on the court, you can see the unicorn potential with this pick.

In 2015, the Bucks selected the now much maligned Rashad Vaughan (17th overall), who in hindsight, is certainly no Unicorn. On draft night though, you could certainly see the potential however, being a 6’5” combo guard with a 6’7” wingspan who shot almost 40 per cent from three in his lone season at UNLV.

In 2016, the Bucks selected Thon Maker (10th overall) who just oozes Unicorn potential. A genuine seven footer who can space the floor and guard multiple positions at an elite level. If Giannis wasn’t already on the team, I’d say Thon has the potential to be the best two way player in Bucks history.

And that brings us to 2017, with the Bucks selecting DJ Wilson (17th overall), who surprise surprise, looks like a Unicorn in the making. A big with a 7’3” wingspan and ability to knock down 3’s, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if DJ Wilson shines in this new Unicorn Island, the Bucks are currently developing.

So if you’re a PG without a 6’10 wingspan, or a seven footer who can’t run the floor or shoot the lights out, don’t expect to be drafted in the first round by the Bucks any time soon. Milwaukee is currently dealing in Unicorns and I for one am more than ok with this.