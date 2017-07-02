Patty Mills nets $50m with Spurs, George moves to Thunder

Patty Mills appears set to become Australia’s $US50 million man by striking a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Canberra-born point guard was expected to attract offers from multiple teams when the free agency opened on Saturday, but ESPN reported he quickly agreed to stay with the Spurs.

The $US50 million ($A65 million), four-year deal trumps the four-year, $US38.4 million ($A49.9 million) contract fellow Boomer Matthew Dellavedova pocketed a year ago when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mills joined the Spurs in 2012 and has built a strong relationship with coach Gregg Popovich.

Australia’s other free agents are Joe Ingles, Andrew Bogut and Aron Baynes.

Ingles reportedly will take meetings with interested teams on Saturday (Sunday AEST) to see if they can tempt him away from the Utah Jazz who can match any offer presented to the South Australian.

Sources say numerous teams are showing interest in the 29-year-old who became one of the NBA’s best three point shooters last season and proved in the Jazz’s playoff run he could play point guard, shooting guard and forward.

Bogut, who broke a leg in the first 58 seconds of his opening game for the Cavaliers last season, has provided interested teams with his medical records to prove he would return as one of the elite rim protectors in the NBA.

Baynes, a bruising forward-centre from Queensland, opted out of the last year of his three-year $US20 million ($A26 million) deal with the Detroit Pistons to test his worth on the free market and is expected to earn around $US12 million ($A16 million) a season.

The free agent period opened with a bang with Steph Curry agreeing to remain with the Golden State Warriors with a record five-year $US201 million ($A261 million) “supermax” contract.

Power forward Blake Griffin has agreed to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers for a $US173 million ($A225 million), five-year deal and the Minnesota Timberwolves continued to stock up with talent, after grabbing the Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler, by agreeing with elite guard Jeff Teague on a three-year $US57 million ($A74 million) deal.

After plenty of speculation All-Star Paul George has been traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder.