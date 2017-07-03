Announcing the inaugural Club Roar Awards

Win $10,000 cash with the Club Roar Awards!

It’s the opinions of sports fans that we love the most at The Roar, which is why we’re pumped to announce the inaugural Club Roar Awards.

Club Roar is giving away $10,000 to the greatest weekend warriors out there. We’re looking for videos of your best sporting moments, and we’ll share them with our Roar audience of millions – and award you for your best efforts.

Whether you’re submitting for yourself, a teammate or a club, we want to capture everything from amazing plays to epics disasters.

Awards will be given in nine categories: Most Popular Video, Lowlights, Beastmode, Pure Skill, The Dream Team, Women in Sport, Tomorrow’s Stars, Jaw-dropper and The Sportscaster.

We love promoting local talent, and what better what to do that than sharing fan powered video directly from you? So, come on: show us what you’ve got. Get uploading and share those amazing weekend moments with your club.

Each category represents a key element of why we love sport so much – it’s all about you and your club. From teamwork to skills, highlights to lowlights, fun to funny, we want to share it all.

A panel of judges will review all entries and select a winner for each category, based on humour, originality, creativity, ingenuity and popularity.

To enter, simply visit Club Roar, and submit your most epic sports moments by July 24th.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, July 30th.