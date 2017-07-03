Bugg to be sent straight to the tribunal

Tom Bugg, YOU READY?

A fortnight after he issued his controversial pre-game taunt on social media, the Melbourne forward is now feeling the heat in the AFL.

Monday’s match review panel is certain to refer Bugg directly to the tribunal for knocking out Sydney defender Callum Mills.

Bugg punched Mills well off the ball early in the first term of Friday night’s clash at the MCG.

Mills was forced from the field for the rest of the match as Sydney posted a big win.

Bugg was remorseful post-match, but still faces a hefty suspension of five or six games even if he pleads guilty at Tuesday’s tribunal hearing.

Commentator Wayne Carey called him a boofhead and Swans player Tom Papley also did not mince his words.

“It was a pretty dog act. If you want to be tough, you be tough at the contest, not 80 metres off the ball,” Papley said.

Bugg’s case comes a fortnight after he taunted Western Bulldogs defender Jason Johannisen, who he knows, with the YOU READY jibe before their Etihad Stadium clash.

He posted a selfie with teammate Jack Watts that featured the caption.

Bugg is well-known for niggling opponents and the post helped set the tone for a fiery clash.

After 13 rounds without any tribunal hearings, Bugg’s case will be the second in as many weeks.

Richmond defender Bachar Houli was also referred to the tribunal without the option of an early plea last week for the forearm swipe that concussed Carlton opponent Jed Lamb.

The tribunal gave Houli a lenient two-match ban on the basis of his character, but the AFL made an historic appeal and the suspension was doubled.

The Bugg controversy also meant there have been renewed calls for the MRP to review incidents from Thursday and Friday night games over the weekend, rather than waiting until Monday.

But AFL operations manager Simon Lethlean said logistics make that difficult.

And in more fallout from the Bugg punch, it has fuelled support for a send-off rule in the AFL for serious offences.

Sydney’s Zak Jones faces MRP scrutiny for a high bump on Melbourne forward Mitch Hannan, the week after Jones returned from a one-game suspension.

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams is certain to face scrutiny for a clumsy elbow to the throat of Hawthorn’s Luke Breust in a marking contest.

St Kilda midfielder Jack Steven was booked for striking Hayden Ballantyne to the midriff, while Dockers forward Cameron McCarthy could be in trouble for a tackle that left St Kilda defender Sam Gilbert concussed.