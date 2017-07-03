NSW Blues team for Origin 3: Expert reaction

The New South Wales Blues have named an (almost) unchanged squad for the third game of the 2017 State of Origin series, meaning the team will likely go through the series with the same 17 players – an impressive feat not achieved by the Blues since 1996.
Despite the disappointing loss in Sydney a few weeks ago, selectors have kept the faith. However, they’ve been forced to call in Jack de Belin as 18th man as Boyd Cordner and Tyson Frizell face a race against injuries to be for for Game 3.
The Blues should go into the game confident they can win at Suncorp Stadium – because they’ve already done it – but the Maroons will be licking their lips at the thought of yet another series, and the following players will need to be at their best in order to deliver Origin glory to New South Wales.
1. James Tedesco
Wasn’t quite as brilliant in Sydney as he was in Brisbane, but was still very good. He runs the ball back hard, has really improved his defensive positioning, and his support play is elite. Played a key role in Mitchell Pearce’s first half try, and will once again be a key to the Blues’ game plan in attack.
2. Brett Morris
Has been a very consistent Origin performer over his career, and has only added to that reputation in this year’s series. Makes very few mistakes, is extremely reliable in defence (Gagai’s tries were hardly his fault) and relieves his forwards with strong carries early in the tackle count.
3. Josh Dugan
Though he has earned the reputation of being an attacking player, Dugan’s defence has really improved in recent times and has taken centre stage on a number of occasions in this series. Though he’s far from perfect in that regard, he does have a knack for making big plays, and his prevention of a Michael Morgan try in Game 2 is the perfect evidence. Is expected to overcome his cork in time for Game 3.
4. Jarryd Hayne
Hayne had a mixed bag of a game in Sydney. Though he did some impressive things, he equally did a number of stupid things that cost his team dearly. It’s a lazy narrative to say he’s got too much Hollywood in his game after his time in the States, but that doesn’t make it inaccurate. He needs to learn to make the right play, not the flashy and/or selfish play.
5. Blake Ferguson
Had a couple of important runs and big defensive plays, but also made a number of errors, particularly getting caught in No Man’s Land in defence. He needs to concentrate on his mental focus because he can be found out by smart attacking players when he’s out of position, and Queensland have a number of players who fit that description.
6. James Maloney
Maloney is a very good attacking player, remains questionable in defence, and is prone to some very dumb penalties. Look no further than the gifts he gave Queensland early in Game 2 which resulted in the Maroons’ first try. In an understatement for ages, he simply must be smarter, and also can’t go missing like he did in the last 25 minutes in Sydney.
7. Mitchell Pearce
Pearce had a very good first half in Sydney, with a precise kicking game and excellent ball play. He was heavily involved in two of the Blues’ tries and it looked like he was finally going to get his Origin monkey off his back. Unfortunately, when the game was there to be won in the second half, he oscillated between disappearing and being terrible. As halfback, he needed to take the game by the scruff of the neck, but didn’t.
8. Aaron Woods
I’m not the biggest Aaron Woods fan, but he was pretty good in the second game of the series. He made a couple of big runs, and also pulled off a big hit on Valentine Holmes that earned the Blues possession. However, like many of his teammates, the second half won’t feature on his highlight reel.
9. Nathan Peats
Peats was once again sensational in defence, tackling anything with a hint of Maroon in it. He made 56 tackles and was a blue wall for NSW. In attack, he was a little predictable for the most part, and when he did try something – going to the blindside on the fifth tackle – it was the wrong option. Needs to have a few more darts out of dummy half and make Queensland think about him when he has the ball.
10. Andrew Fifita
After a mammoth game in Brisbane, Fifita was held relatively in check at Homebush. The Queensland forwards had done their homework and did a better job of neutralising the big prop. Though he still got a few offloads away, he was nowhere near as impactful as he’d been in Game 1. The scorecard in the series reads 1-1, but that’s also the score of Fifita versus Maroons pack. It’s not a coincidence.
11. Boyd Cordner (c)
The skipper led by example once again in Game 2 with a tireless effort in attack and defence. However, though it may be a tad harsh, a little more stern leadership wouldn’t have gone astray. Whether it be barking at Hayne for low percentage plays, getting his halves to take control of the game, or even directing his troops towards an injured Johnathan Thurston, sometimes a captain needs to get vocal. Will be hoping to overcome a calf injury in time for the decider.
12. Josh Jackson
Unbelievably won man-of-the-match in a losing side, and to be honest, it was a bit of a farce. Having said that, he unquestionably had a very good game, tackling with all his might and terrorising the Maroons with his runs out wide. Will be asked to provide more of the same in Game 3.
13. Tyson Frizell
Frizell targeted Thurston and got his man a few times. Other than that, the Dragons forward was a little quiet, and didn’t return to the field after being replaced around the 60-minute mark. Will no doubt look to get more involved in the decider, although his rib cartilage injury could scupper that plan.
14. David Klemmer
The Bulldogs forward made a whopping 170 metres in Game 2 and consistently carried the ball back with purpose and intent. He was among the Blues’ best, and his intensity and passion will once again be called upon from the bench next Wednesday night. Though he’s been good in a bench role, serious consideration should be given to starting him.
15. Wade Graham
Was absolutely outstanding in Brisbane, and borderline poor in Sydney. What a difference a game can make, huh? His kicking game gives the Blues a very interesting weapon in attack, but Graham needs to balance his silky smooth skills with some intelligent play. He made some bad reads in defence and gave away a crucial penalty in Game 2, and must tighten up his game if the Blues want to win the series.
16. Jake Trbojevic
Now playing his in his third Origin game – and set to play 20-odd more in his career – Trbojevic looks very comfortable at this level. He was very solid on debut and was close to the best player on the park in his second game, with damaging runs and massive tackles. Forget the future, he’s a star now.
17. Jack Bird
Though he’s yet to bust out and show his true class at Origin level, he’s thus far been the perfect utility player, filling in for injured players in both games of the series. It can’t be easy to prepare for a game, not knowing exactly when or how you’ll be used, but Bird has been solid without being spectacular.
18th man: Jack de Belin
Despite a calf injury of his own, the Dragons forward provides cover for a number of injury concerns for the Blues, most specifically for club teammate Tyson Frizell. De Belin has flirted around the Blues team for a little while now, and if given an opportunity, won’t let anyone down, bringing some toughness to the middle of the park.
Charles NSW said | July 3rd 2017 @ 10:00am | ! Report
NSW will have an opportunity to win this match with Thurston not playing
However in my opinion NSW will never win with Mitchell Pearce in as 1/2 back, full stop.
If we do not win the heirachy will need to go back to the drawing board in selecting a new coach and new selectors.
Promises we have had over and over again how close we are to winning.
The truth is we have been nowhere near winning!
The fans have had enough – we are sick of losing – no more!
July 3rd 2017 @ 11:03am
no one in particular said | July 3rd 2017 @ 11:03am | ! Report
the coach is the selector
July 3rd 2017 @ 10:10am
Will Sinclair said | July 3rd 2017 @ 10:10am | ! Report
Very nervous about this game…
In truth, NSW have been more or less completely dominant for all but about 25 minutes of the series and really should win this game.
But, strangely enough, that only makes me MORE wary!
July 3rd 2017 @ 10:14am
Kaks said | July 3rd 2017 @ 10:14am | ! Report
Going into this with zero confidence.
The pressure is firmly on the Blues, and with the way we seem to lose our heads when it matters most in Origin, I dont see us winning this. Pearce to have a shocker and Qld by 18.
July 3rd 2017 @ 10:18am
nopuritan said | July 3rd 2017 @ 10:18am | ! Report
I can’t see NSW winning game three.
They have three in the starting side that shouldnt be there (Pearce, Maloney, and Ferguson).
And from the bench you could let Bird and Graham go without noticing them missing.
But the real problem for NSW is Daley.
July 3rd 2017 @ 10:20am
MAX said | July 3rd 2017 @ 10:20am | ! Report
Q @ $2.10 and Suncorp looks appealing. Waiting on Walters.
July 3rd 2017 @ 10:21am
Dan said | July 3rd 2017 @ 10:21am | ! Report
In the 2nd half of the 2nd game the QLD forwards really stood up. Napa’s 2nd outing was immense. Tim Glasby started to poke his nose through the line a fair bit. This was when the NSW forwards started dropping their marbles. Part of the reason was they started trying to play side ways because of Napa, Glasby ( Yes Tim had a shocker first half) and Hess while he was on, really tightening the middle and hitting hard. There must have been three? times Wade Graham kicked on the last on those shifts. NSW will win if they come through QLD’s middle for the full 80 mins. Cameron Smith’s honesty through that middle defensive line is suspect, perhaps he is injured or carrying a niggle. I thought Johns criticism of NSW for not targeting JT was a bit unfair, because he also criticized them for the side ways play. JT was defending on the wing, so to get to him the ball had to be shifted laterally, but you run out of space and time with a rushing defensive line. For the QLD boys, if they hold that middle third and stay with the Blues they have the class of Cronk, Smith, Slater and its looking like Munster to win it in a tight one.