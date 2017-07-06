Lealiifano hamstrung ahead of Super Rugby finals

Christian Lealiifano’s bid to feature in the Brumbies’ Super Rugby finals campaign less than a year after being diagnosed with leukaemia has hit a hurdle, with hamstring tightness delaying his comeback.

The 29-year-old was expected make an inspirational return in Friday night’s clash with the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium, but was ruled out on Thursday.

Coach Stephen Larkham said Lealiifano pulled up sore after Wednesday’s training session in Canberra.

“He tightened up at training yesterday and a couple of days out from the game there’s no point risking it,” Larkham said.

Lealiifano was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent a bone marrow transplant in November.

While the hamstring injury is minor, if no improvement is shown in the coming days the 29-year-old could also miss the Brumbies’ final regular season game against the Chiefs in Hamilton next week.

“We’ll just see how he pulls up. If he doesn’t loosen up over the next couple of days then maybe not,” Larkham said.

Even if he doesn’t play in the last round of Super Rugby, Lealiifano is still a chance to line up in the Brumbies’ home quarter-final against either the Hurricanes or the Chiefs on July 21.

“If his body’s right and his mind’s right, he’ll be available for selection,” Larkham said.

Lealiifano travelled to Brisbane with the squad on Thursday and will run water and messages during the match, a role he has filled while recovering.

In more positive news from the comeback trail, Argentina halfback Tomas Cubelli has been named on the bench to play his first game since injuring his knee in a pre-season trial in February.

“The injury was tough but having the example of Christian I couldn’t complain,” Cubelli said.

“I used him a lot for inspiration during the injury.”

Veteran prop Ben Alexander is set become the Brumbies’ most-capped player, surpassing club legend George Smith who will line up in the Reds’ back-row.

Alexander said the Brumbies are focused on trying to regain the momentum which they built before the June Test break.

“They’ve got a really really big pack and that presents a huge challenge for us,” he said.