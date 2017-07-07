Force vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

It will be an emotionally charged encounter on Friday night when the Western Force host the Melbourne Rebels in the last ever fixture between these two franchises. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 9:55pm AEST.
A lot has been made of the ARU’s decision to cut one Australian team from the Super Rugby competition for 2018.
All we know is that it will definitely be one of these two teams – meaning this will be the last match ever played between these two franchises.
With that in mind, this could be one of the games of the season, as two teams with no finals hopes and indeed an uncertain playing future; clash in a battle of pride and solidarity in the nations North West.
For the Force, they are almost full strength, and, as the team likely to go next season, will be incredibly tough to beat in front of a raucous and loyal home crowd.
The sharp back three of Dane Haylett-Petty, Newsome and the returning Peni, combined with the consistently bruising back row of Naisarani, Ross Haylett-Petty and Wallaby debutant Richard Hardwick have been among their best this season.
Bill Meakes will also be looking to cap his best season of Super Rugby to date with a win in front of their home fans.
Where I see the Force winning this battle, however, is up front. Tatafu Polota-Nau’s scrummaging skills are no secret, and Pek Cowan seems to grow every season, but the battle between Jermaine Ainsley and the Rebels’ Toby Smith promises to be an intriguing one.
Both sides have flashy backs and an inconsistent set piece, so whoever can win the battle at scrum time will go a long way to determining the result of the match.
For the Rebels, it’s about finishing the season strongly. Disappointingly, they have only registered eight competition points this season and sit at the bottom of the Australian conference.
The loss of Sefa Naivalu makes their backline look dangerously fragile and the centre combination of Reece Hodge and Mitch Inman are going to have their work cut out for them.
These teams have met ten times with the Rebels victorious on eight occasions. The last time they met, the Rebels were victorious in one of their best games of the season. Don’t expect that script to be repeated come Friday night, however.
Prediction
The Force have shown glimpses of serious potential this season, and it’s a real shame that they’re likely to disband as of next season.
They have two home games to wrap it all up, and they will want to give their incredibly loyal fans something to celebrate.
Expect Dane Haylett-Petty, Richard Hardwick and Chance Peni to have blinders as the Force take this comfortably.
Force by 12
10:42pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:42pm
36′
TRY FORCE
Rebels 10 – 14 Force
Captain courageous Adam Coleman busts from the base of the ruck, dives under Mitch Inman and safely nestles the ball over the line.
It came from a solid scrum and some good patience from the Force.
Nice, patient phase play and the men from the West are rewarded.
Grant slots the conversion and it’s a 4 point ball game.
10:40pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:40pm
36′
TMO DECISION
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
Coleman busts over from close range and the TMO will have the final say.
10:42pm
sittingbison said | 10:42pm
It’s getting beyond a joke the inability to award a clear try
10:38pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:38pm
34′
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
Rebels scrum is messy, Stirzaker scrambles and dishes to Reece Hodge.
A flying Peter Grant charges down Hodge’s clearance kick. Meakes collects and nearly scores his second, but – the Rebels defence holds firm again!
The ball isn’t coming out, and the Force have a scrum feed 5m out.
Huge attacking opportunity as this second half winds down.
10:33pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:33pm
30′
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
Force making easy metres around the ruck – but their build up comes to nothing.
Tatafu knocks on in contact and the Rebels survive a promising attacking raid.
Rebels scrum, 10m from their own line.
9 to go in the half.
10:32pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:32pm
30′
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
Force lineout is good, and they look to maul from 25m out.
Told to use it, and Naisirani peels from the back of the maul.
Force on the attack, 22m out.
10:31pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:31pm
30′
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
Ruru spots space behind the Rebels line and drops a smart box kick into open space. The Rebels recover well.
Tatafu is down with a shoulder complaint – but it looks like he’s going to continue. Tough cookie.
10:28pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:28pm
28′
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
The Force return Hodge’s booming restart and work well up the field. They look to go wide, and Coleman busts the first tackle but knocks it on in the second contact.
Rebels scrum 30m out from their own line.
10:27pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:27pm
25′
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
Penalty Force
Strange penalty from the referee…
Force get a penalty for “obstruction” as Stirzaker tries to box kick from just outside his 22.
It’s not technically allowed, but everyone does it.
This referee is whistle happy that’s for certain.
Anyway, Grant steps up from 25m out – and he shanks it left.
Karma and justice have been served I think – wasn’t worth three points, nor a penalty.
Hodge restarts from the 22m and normality resumes.
10:28pm
DJW said | 10:28pm
Can you be any more rebel bias
10:29pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:29pm
I actually support the Force, but that wasn’t a penalty.
10:35pm
robel said | 10:35pm
Ref obviously making up for the forward pass by the rebs for their the forward pass by the reds he saw on the replay.
10:24pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:24pm
23′
TRY REBELS
Rebels 10 – 7 Force
Marika Koroibete can MOVE!
Mafi makes metres for fun, and gets around the tackle of Peni. He dishes a nice inside ball to Hugh Sinclair.
Sinclair does a little assessment and realises the big winger on his left shoulder can probably beat him in a foot race to the line – so he says “here you go Marika,” Koroibete obliges and strolls 50m to score. No one will catch him when he gets some space.
Kick is good from Hodge and the Rebels lead again.
10:29pm
sittingbison said | 10:29pm
Except it was a forward shuffle into his mits
10:30pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:30pm
Let’s call it flat haha
10:24pm
DJW said | 10:24pm
Where did they pull this ref from, what a mess
10:27pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:27pm
That last call was very strange…
10:22pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:22pm
22′
Rebels 3 – 7 Force
Can barely catch my breath here. Peni comes up with a break down the right edge, but his grubber is grounded in goal by James Hansen. Hodge takes the 22m restart quickly and puts some hurt on the Gilbert to send it into the Force’s 22.
DHP settles, takes a step and sends a nice kick into touch on the halfway.
Rebels throw in to the lineout is good, but they’ve come up with a mistake on halfway and as I type, the men in Blue are on the attack on halfway.
10:20pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:20pm
20′
Rebels 3 – 7 Force
PENALTY Force
Richard Hardwick is a terrier isn’t he! So strong over the ball.
He effects a penalty and Grant kicks well to the line from halfway.
Force win the lineout and they’re on the attack now.