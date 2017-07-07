Reds vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live blog, scores

The Brumbies head up to Brisbane to take on the Reds, reigniting hostilities in the Australian Super Rugby conference after the June Test series. Join The Roar for live scores and blog updates from 7:45pm AEST.
Much of the pre-game speculation focused on Christian Lealiifano’s potential return to action after his battle with leukaemia.
Coach Stephen Larkham has resisted the urge to include him on the bench, instead favouring Nigel Ah Wong and Andrew Smith as his backline reserves.
Despite playing in ACT club rugby as well as an exhibition match for the Brumbies during the international break, Lealiifano remains short of match fitness.
The only change to the starting 15 sees Scott Sio back in the front row. Another long-term absentee, Argentina halfback Tomas Cubelli, returns via the bench after injuring his knee in pre-season.
For the home side, Rob Simmons plays his farewell home match at blindside flanker, covering for Hendrik Tui who returned from Japan duty worse for wear.
Scott Higginbotham also misses out through injury, replaced at 8 by Adam Korczyk.
Stephen Moore starts at hooker and captain for his 176th cap, taking him ahead of Keven Mealamu into outright second for all-time Super Rugby appearances (Wyatt Crockett leads with 183).
In the backs, Campbell Magnay deputises at 13 for Samu Kerevi, while Izaia Perese returns on the wing fresh from carving up the under-20s.
The last encounter between these sides served up a thumping 43-10 win for the Brumbies in Canberra.
The Brumbies are also carrying in some kind of form here, winning their last three, while the Reds have just one win from their last five (and that came against the lowly Rebels).
Prediction
The Reds have shown glimpses of cohesive rugby at times this season, but that’s clutching at straws.
The Brumbies, meanwhile, are now guaranteed to top the group and make the finals, so they’ll be on a mission to build momentum.
Before the international break got in the way, they were just hitting form.
Brumbies by 10.
Join The Roar for live scores and blog updates from 7:30pm AEST.
Kick-off just moments away…
Bit of rain around in Brisbane tonight. Showers on and off. We’re set to default rugby mode: GREASY CONDITIONS
In fact, despite their respective positions on the ladder the Brumbies trail the Reds in most attack stats (tries scored, linebreaks, tackle busts, adv line success, offloads etc). But the Brumbies boast the lowest points conceded and penalties conceded in the entire comp. They’re a miserly old bunch down there in the capital.
While the Brumbies attack has stuttered at times this year (they’re 13th overall for points scored), they started to get a real roll on before the international break. Speight has been bright. Aidan Toua is also coming along nicely.
Far and away the leading metres man in Australian rugby has been Samu Kerevi who misses out tonight. He’s still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in the last match against the Blues which also kept him out of the June tests.
It’ll also be a fascinating battle at the breakdown between wily veteran George Smith and the abrasive duo of Chris Alcock and Scott Fardy. I picture all three at the local shopping centre during the June break stealing random babies from prams to cope with their pilfer withdrawals.
Oddly, Nabuli has picked up 3 yellow cards this season. Discipline has been just one of many problems for the Reds in 2017. Both Karmichael Hunt and Kane Douglas have twice been shown the cheese for the Reds, while Quade Cooper is one of few to cop a red this term. They don’t do themselves many favours.
Out wide it’s the battle of the Fijian wingers. For the Reds, Eto Nabuli has 8 tries and 17 tackle busts. For the Brumbies, Henry Speight is just behind him with 7 tries, but has racked up an impressive 41 tackle busts.
Let’s take a look at the teams…
Reds
1. Fa’agese 2. Moore 3. Tupou 4. Douglas 5. Rodda 6. Simmons 7. Smith 8. Korczyk 9. Tuttle 10. Cooper 11. Nabuli 12. Paia’aua 13. Magnay 14. Perese 15. Hunt [Subs] 16. Mafi 17. Vanzati 18. Talakai 19. Neville 20. Timu 21. Sorovi 22. Stewart 23. C. Kuridrani
Brumbies
1. Sio 2. Mann-Rea 3. Alaalatoa 4. Arnold 5. Carter 6. Fardy 7. Alcock 8. Smiler 9. Powell 10. Hawera 11. Toua 12. Godwin 13. T. Kuridrani 14. Speight 15. Banks [Subs] 16. Abel 17. Alexander 18. Leulua’iali’i-Makin 19. Enever 20. Butler 21. Cubelli 22. Ah Wong 23. Smith
No Christian Lealiifano tonight for the Brumbies. Would’ve been a great story as he continues the tough road back from leukaemia. Unfortunately a slight hammy twinge has rained on the parade.
Hello and welcome to Brisbane as this disjointed Super Rugby season clanks back into gear. Up tonight, Reds vs Brumbies at Suncorp.