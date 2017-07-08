Fears of lowest-ever crowd ahead of Waratahs-Jaguares clash

The final home appearance of stalwarts Dean Mumm and Rob Horne on Saturday will add motivation to a NSW Waratahs side which could play in front of their smallest-ever Super Rugby home crowd.

With two rounds left, the Tahs are already out of finals contention heading into their Allianz Stadium clash with Argentina’s Jaguares.

Their smallest Super home crowd of 10,555, set earlier this season against the Southern Kings, could be in danger, given there are also a couple of significant counter-attractions.

The series-deciding All Blacks v British and Irish Lions Test in Auckland – rugby’s biggest clash since the 2015 World Cup final – starts just two hours beforehand.

And the surging Sydney Swans host Gold Coast in an AFL match next door at the SCG.

Both of those matches will finish less than half an hour before NSW take the field, though the All Blacks-Lions clash will be shown on the Allianz Stadium big screen in a bid to entice wavering Tahs fans.

Captain Michael Hooper was still hoping for a good turnout.

“I’d hope fans turn up but we’ve got a great fan base that has supported us through tough times and really successful times as well, Hooper said.

“In the hard times is when you see some really great fans come out.”

Lock Mumm and back Horne, both among the Waratahs’ all-time top 10 most-capped players, are retiring and heading overseas respectively.

“There’s no finals but plenty to play for for us,” Hooper said.

“Guys coming back from injury, our team reuniting after a couple of weeks away and then the final home games for really important and historic Waratahs.

“They will go down as really important players and they will want to leave something here this week and walk away from the stadium with their heads held high.”

Wallabies hooker Tolu Latu was pulled out of the team after missing training on Thursday for personal reasons.

Damien Fitzpatrick will move up from the bench to take the starting hooker’s spot.

Hooper stressed they wouldn’t deviate from their game style on Saturday.

“I think our shape when it’s played really, really well can deal with the best teams and we’ve shown that in this competition.”

The Tahs will have received information about the Jaguares from the Wallabies’ Argentine setpiece coach Mario Ledesma, who has been working with the team this week.

“He has great knowledge of the Jaguares. They know that as well, so you don’t know what they will pull out of the hat and try and change up knowing that we’ve had Mario in and around the camp this week,” Hooper said.

“When they get their tails up they are a really hard team to stop.”