Terrible Tahs jumped by Jaguares

The Waratahs were their own worst enemies as they capped a horror home season with another loss – this time to a free-flowing and expansive Jaguares outfit 40-27.

The Waratahs are in a dire state.

They have conceded 40 or more points in three straight games. They’re falling off tackles, and the Tahs faithful (or what remains of them) must be tearing their hair out at the seeming lack of mongrel and enthusiasm they fail to bring week in week out.

The game began awfully for the Tahs, Nicholas Sanchez snapping a penalty within the first minute to open the floodgates.

From there, it was the Jaguares attacking battery that found their feet – two long range tries underscored by a number of unbelievable offloads, from numbers 1 through 15.

Creevy was enormous, and made a pest of himself at the breakdown all night.

The second half began perfectly for the men from NSW. They were down by 15 at 40 minutes, and down by 1 at 44 – thanks to a Foley double. Admittedly, the Argentinians were down two men at this point, but it felt like the momentum was all with NSW.

However, as has been the story of their season – the Waratahs began falling off tackles, throwing poor passes and dropping balls as though they were going out of fashion.

A wonderful solo try to Matias Moroni sealed the deal for the men from Buenos Aires, as they skipped away to record a 13 point win.

The Tahs will finish their season with a contest against the Western Force in Perth next week.

In a game sure to be full of emotion, and perhaps the last time we will ever see the men from the West – Daryl Gibson’s men have a number of questions to answer in the lead-up.