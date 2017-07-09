Slater rolls ankle at Queensland training

Injury threatens to end the State of Origin career of another Queensland great after veteran fullback Billy Slater rolled his ankle at training in preparation for the series decider at Suncorp Stadium.

But Maroons flyer Valentine Holmes backed the 34-year-old to run out for what may be his Origin swan song on Wednesday night, avoiding a backline reshuffle that could pitch debutant Ben Hunt into five-eighth.

Veteran five-eighth Johnathan Thurston will receive a pre-match tribute at Suncorp Stadium after a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in game two finished his 37-game Origin career.

However, it didn’t stop Thurston from kicking the match-winning sideline conversion to seal the Maroons’ come-from-behind 18-16 Origin II victory in Sydney.

Off-contract Slater, who has played 28 Origins since 2004, is yet to decide whether he will play on in 2018.

Holmes was confident Slater had not played his last game for Queensland despite sending a scare through their Gold Coast camp on Sunday.

Queensland confirmed Slater hurt his ankle during a drill with minutes left in their main session.

“The coach will give him until kick off to see if he is alright,” Queensland winger Holmes said.

“I am sure he will be alright. He’s walked off (after the incident) so that’s a good sign.”

Cronulla No.1 Holmes believed in a worse-case scenario Slater’s omission would create a reshuffle that would move five-eighth Cameron Munster to fullback and fellow debutant Hunt from the bench to No.6.

It would mean Hunt would don the famous Maroons No.6 jersey a month after being banished to reserve grade by Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett.

“I don’t think the coach will be calling on me (as next No.1),” Holmes said ahead of his second Origin.

“If he asked me (to be fullback) I wouldn’t turn it down but I am just being realistic here.”

Queensland prop Jarrod Wallace said no one was hitting the panic button after Slater’s scare.

“He said straight away ‘I’ve just rolled my ankle’,” Wallace said of Slater’s incident.

“No one really panicked too much, that’s why we left him with the physios.

“Before game two a couple of the Souths-Logan boys ran over JT (Thurston) and all the boys were panicking.

“You’ve got to expect something every now and then (at training).”

Queensland halfback Cooper Cronk may also be playing his last Origin after announcing this year he would leave his NRL club Melbourne and relocate to Sydney to be with his fiancee next year.