UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker live blog, round-by-round updates

No.1 Yoel Romero battles Australia’s No.3 Robert Whittaker for the Interim-Middleweight championship. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for this incredible UFC card.
Since his one loss in 2011, Yoel Romero has proven to be one of the scariest fighters in the world. At 40 years old Romero is a physical freak and moves like a man twice as young.
Riding an eight-fight win streak, Romero boasts dominant and brutal wins over the likes of Lyoto Machida and the recently retired Tim Kennedy.
In his last bout Romero knocked former-champion No.6 Chris Weidman out cold with a flying knee. Romero is finally within touching distance of UFC gold.
Standing in his way is another man who has surprised the mixed martial arts world in his climb to the top, Australia’s Robert Whittaker.
Riding a seven-fight win streak, Whittaker has managed to stay active these past three years and rack up one of the most impressive run of wins in the UFC.
Despite opening up as an underdog for many of his fights, Whittaker has managed to go on to defeat the likes of Uriah Hall, Rafael Natal and Derek Brunson in one of the most incredible fights in UFC history.
However, no win was more impressive than his last, where Whittaker dominated No.5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza before knocking him out in the second round.
This time around, Whittaker has found his himself as the betting favourite against Romero.
Predictions
Yoel Romero is an incredible wrestler and is incredibly explosive, however Robert Whittaker knows how to weather a storm and has the ability to overwhelm anyone when striking. Whittaker may not look as good as Romero, but he is in much better shape. Romero is known to gas out in the third round and this is set for five. If Whittaker can drag him into deep water, he can get the finish.
Robert Whittaker via TKO in round four
12:33pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:33pm | ! Report
Former lightweight king #6 Anthony Pettis takes on Jim Miller!
12:32pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:32pm | ! Report
It’s time for the second bout!
12:29pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:29pm | ! Report
THE OFFICIAL DECISION: Rob Font def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via submission (guillotine choke) 4:32, R2
12:27pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:27pm | ! Report
#15 Rob Font vs Douglas Silva de Andrade – ROUND 2/3
Second round is underway. They touch gloves. Font comes out with two jabs. Font lands a knee. Andrade is moving backwards but he lands a hook. Font lands a good counter kick as Andrade comes forward. Font lands an uppercut as Andrade moves forward. Font is also getting the better of the exchanges in the pocket. Both men exchange kicks. Andrade lands a right hand but Font counters with a combination. Andrade lands a leg kick but Font catches it and gets him down for a second. Both men throw bombs in an exchange but neither land clean. Andrade lands a big right hand over the jab. Font lands one of his own. Andrade lands to the body. Font lands a knee followed by a straight. Font lands a counter combination and ends it with a knee. Andrade is throwing with every thing he has every time he throws. Font lands a good jab. Andrade misses with a combination and Font counters. Font lands a hard right hand and Andrade is hurt badly. Font moves forward and lands some hard knees and punches. Andrade looks to counter and Font changes levels to take him down and land more shots. Font looks for the guillotine and Andrade picks him up and slams him. Font hold on to the choke and Andrade is forced to tap. Incredible performance from Font.
12:22pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:22pm | ! Report
#15 Rob Font vs Douglas Silva de Andrade – ROUND 1/3
Round one is underway. Both these men are explosive and heavy hitters, so a decision seems unlikely on paper. They touch gloves and meet in the middle. Andrade lands an inside leg kick to open up. Font looks to find his reach with the jab as Andrade loads up with a right hand. Font misses with some front and high kicks. Both men block each others hooks. Font shoots for a double-leg takedown and gets him down briefly against the fence. Andrade gets up then drops down looking for a leg lock. He misses and Font ends up on top with Andrade on the fence. Font lands some shot on top. Andrade moves to full guard. Andrade gets up and Font looks for a guillotine. Andrade gets out and eats an knee, Font looks for a one-two head kick but just misses as they reset. Font lands a jab but misses the overhand. Andrade swings at air. One-two lands for Font. Andrade lands two leg kicks. A huge combination lands for Font followed by a knee, but he pokes his eye pushing Andrade back and the actions stops for a minute. They touch gloves as the action continues. Font looks for a flying knee followed by a jab but just misses. Andrade lands a good kick to the body. Font lands a leg kick as Andrade moves backwards. Font catches Andrade coming in. Andrade lands a left hand. Andrade lands a hard left hand and Font lands a counter knee. One-two lands for Font. Andrade spins but doesn’t throw, as Font lands more shots. Andrade shoots but Font gets a guillotine. It’s deep. Andrade gets out and that’s time. Great round.
My score: 10-9 Font
Overall score: 10-9 Font
11:57am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:57am | ! Report
#15 Rob Font takes on Douglas Silva de Andrade in a bantamweight bout!
11:57am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:57am | ! Report
It’s time for the first fight of the main card!
11:57am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:57am | ! Report
Prelims
Heavyweight: Aleksi Olenik def. Travis Browne via submission (rear-naked choke) 3:44, R2
Welterweight: Chad Laprise def. Brian Camozzi via TKO (punches) 1:27, R3
Middleweight: Thiago Santos def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (punches) 2:04, R2
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Jordan Mein via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Early prelims
Featherweight: Cody Stamann def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Light Heavyweight: Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic via knockout (punches) 2:54, R2
11:57am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:57am | ! Report
Here are the full results from the undercard:
11:56am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:56am | ! Report
That fight has been upgraded to the main event as women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has pulled out of her title defence against #1 Valentina Shevchenko with an illness.
11:56am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:56am | ! Report
#1 Yoel Romero takes on Aussie #3 Robert Whittaker for the UFC interim middleweight championship!
11:56am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:56am | ! Report
Welcome to The Roar for this UFC live blog!