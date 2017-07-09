UFC 213: Romero vs Whittaker live blog, round-by-round updates

No.1 Yoel Romero battles Australia’s No.3 Robert Whittaker for the Interim-Middleweight championship. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for this incredible UFC card.

Since his one loss in 2011, Yoel Romero has proven to be one of the scariest fighters in the world. At 40 years old Romero is a physical freak and moves like a man twice as young.

Riding an eight-fight win streak, Romero boasts dominant and brutal wins over the likes of Lyoto Machida and the recently retired Tim Kennedy.

In his last bout Romero knocked former-champion No.6 Chris Weidman out cold with a flying knee. Romero is finally within touching distance of UFC gold.

Standing in his way is another man who has surprised the mixed martial arts world in his climb to the top, Australia’s Robert Whittaker.

Riding a seven-fight win streak, Whittaker has managed to stay active these past three years and rack up one of the most impressive run of wins in the UFC.

Despite opening up as an underdog for many of his fights, Whittaker has managed to go on to defeat the likes of Uriah Hall, Rafael Natal and Derek Brunson in one of the most incredible fights in UFC history.

However, no win was more impressive than his last, where Whittaker dominated No.5 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza before knocking him out in the second round.

This time around, Whittaker has found his himself as the betting favourite against Romero.

Predictions

Yoel Romero is an incredible wrestler and is incredibly explosive, however Robert Whittaker knows how to weather a storm and has the ability to overwhelm anyone when striking. Whittaker may not look as good as Romero, but he is in much better shape. Romero is known to gas out in the third round and this is set for five. If Whittaker can drag him into deep water, he can get the finish.

Robert Whittaker via TKO in round four