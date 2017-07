NSW Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson says he is “100 per cent” confident there’s no player-driven plot to oust him from the struggling Super Rugby franchise.

Asked about a Fairfax report on Monday which claimed he had lost the support of a number of unnamed players, Gibson wouldn’t comment on “unsubstantiated rumours or whispers.”

He said he hadn’t felt the need to ask the players if they had any problems with him.”