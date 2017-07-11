Force’s Hodgson aims to go out with a bang

One more match followed by six months of celebrations.

That’s the plan for retiring Western Force veteran Matt Hodgson as he gears up for his farewell rugby match. Hodgson will hang up the boots following Saturday night’s Super Rugby clash with the NSW Waratahs in Perth, and he hopes to go out with a memorable win.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined for the past five weeks with a torn calf. But he has declared himself fit for his finale, saying he can go 80 minutes if needed.

Hodgson will be remembered as the most influential figure in the Force’s history. As a player, he was talented and fearless. As a leader, he was a rock – especially this year during the Force’s fight for survival.

The Force’s future hangs in the balance, and Hodgson will continue the fight for their survival beyond this weekend. But for now, Hodgson is fully focused on helping the Force snare a win that could see them finish second in the Australian conference.

And his plans for after the game?

“We’re all catching up for a few drinks for the next six months,” Hodgson said with a laugh.

“That will be pretty exciting – actually stopping.

“I’m pretty excited. I’m enjoying every moment I get to be out with the boys.

“It probably won’t hit me until that final hooter goes.”

A little-know fact is Hodgson actually started his career at the Waratahs, but serious injuries to his ankle, shoulder, and knee meant Hodgson never got to play a game for his home-town club.

The knee injury was so bad, Hodgson feared he would never play rugby again.

But Hodgson eventually recovered from the reconstruction and was thrown a rugby lifeline by the Force when he was the last man signed to their inaugural roster ahead of their 2006 debut.

Hodgson has played a club-record 139 games for the Force, notched 11 caps for the Wallabies, and become a respected figurehead in Australian rugby. As a player director of the rugby union Players’ Association, Hodgson has become a critic of the ARU’s decision to cull an Australian franchise.

Hodgson wants both the Rebels and the Force to survive, saying a 16-team competition is the preferred model among players.

He believes the Force could win the title in 2019 if they stay in the competition.