Kings vs Cheetahs: Super Rugby live scores

It’s the end of an era for South African Super Rugby as the Kings and the Cheetahs play out their last ever match in the competition. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Mandela Bay Stadium early on Saturday morning, starting from 3am AEST.

There’s not a lot left to say about these two teams, both of whom will see their time in the Super Rugby competition come to an end when this match finishes.

However, they are not simply falling by the wayside – both have been planning for this eventuality for some time and both have looked into other playing opportunities.

It looks likely they will both compete in Europe’s Pro 12 competition next year, though there’s no official confirmation of this yet.

In the meantime, all there is left to do is play out one last battle in Super Rugby before the axe falls.

Kings

15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (c), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Mzamo Majola Replacements: 16 Martin Bezuidenhout, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Irne Herbst/Mzwanele Zito, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Masixole Banda, 23 Waylon Murray/Yaw Penxe Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Francois Venter (c), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche Replacements: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Chris Dry, 22 Ruan van Rensburg, 23 Niel Marais

