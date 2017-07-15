WATCH: Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn Hawks – Patrick Dangerfield under injury cloud after knock

Geelong Cats superstar Patrick Dangerfield was forced to leave the field during the first quarter of his side’s Round 17 match against the Hawthorn Hawks, after being on the receiving end of a knock to the lower part of his left leg.

Dangerfield came off second best after colliding heavily with Hawthorn captain Jarryd Roughead.

The 27-year-old remained lying on the ground for several moments, before leaving the field with the aid of trainers.

However, as concern grew for Dangerfield, the midfielder made a stunning return just a few minutes later.

Though he initially appeared to be somewhat affected by the injury, and spent much more time in the forward following the incident,

Dangerfield would nonetheless shirk off any discomfort to boot five goals five behinds by three-quarter time.