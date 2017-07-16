Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles will be looking to consolidate their top-four spot when they host the Wests Tigers at Lottoland in Round 19. Join The Roar for all the action from 2pm (AEST).

The Sea Eagles are heavy favourites, despite coming off a loss last week against Penrith. They’ll have Blues interchange forward Jake Trbojevic backing up from Origin Game 3 last Wednesday night, who will take the starting spot of Darcy Lussick, the latter moving to the bench. Brad Parker drops out of the 17.

The Tigers are currently second last on the ladder, with just four wins to show for their efforts in 2017. But they did win their last match, against Newcastle, to keep themselves away from the bottom of the table, before having a bye last week.

Along with having the second-worst defence in the competition, conceding an average of 25 points a match, the Tigers also have the second-worst attacking record, typically scoring 15 points a game.

Fullback James Tedesco and prop Aaron Woods will be backing up for them from Origin, while backrower Chris Lawrence returns from a hamstring injury.

Prediction

Manly by 10. They have too much to play for and should be fired up after last week’s loss to Penrith.

Join The Roar from 2pm (AEST) for live score updates and commentary.