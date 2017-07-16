Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles will be looking to consolidate their top-four spot when they host the Wests Tigers at Lottoland in Round 19. Join The Roar for all the action from 2pm (AEST).
The Sea Eagles are heavy favourites, despite coming off a loss last week against Penrith. They’ll have Blues interchange forward Jake Trbojevic backing up from Origin Game 3 last Wednesday night, who will take the starting spot of Darcy Lussick, the latter moving to the bench. Brad Parker drops out of the 17.
The Tigers are currently second last on the ladder, with just four wins to show for their efforts in 2017. But they did win their last match, against Newcastle, to keep themselves away from the bottom of the table, before having a bye last week.
Along with having the second-worst defence in the competition, conceding an average of 25 points a match, the Tigers also have the second-worst attacking record, typically scoring 15 points a game.
Fullback James Tedesco and prop Aaron Woods will be backing up for them from Origin, while backrower Chris Lawrence returns from a hamstring injury.
Prediction
Manly by 10. They have too much to play for and should be fired up after last week’s loss to Penrith.
2:23pm
John Coomer said | 2:23pm | ! Report
18’ Tigers scrum feed 10 metres out from their own line after a DCE kick finds touch.
Manly 8
Wests Tigers 0
2:23pm
John Coomer said | 2:23pm | ! Report
17’ The Tigers kick early in the count! Manly back in possession near their own line.
Manly 8
Wests Tigers 0
2:22pm
John Coomer said | 2:22pm | ! Report
16’ Dislocated shoulder is the verdict for Tigers’ hooker Jacob Liddle. The Tigers earn a repeat set after Manly bat a last tackle grubber dead.
Manly 8
Wests Tigers 0
2:20pm
John Coomer said | 2:20pm | ! Report
15’ Tigers’ scrum feed near halfway.
Manly 8
Wests Tigers 0
2:19pm
John Coomer said | 2:19pm | ! Report
13’ Tigers back in possession near their own line after the restart set.
Manly 8
Wests Tigers 0
2:18pm
eagleJack said | 2:18pm | ! Report
Manly desperately need a goal kicker
One of the few weaknesses they have. They continue to surprise.
2:19pm
John Coomer said | 2:19pm | ! Report
Yep, will cost them in the big games.
2:18pm
John Coomer said | 2:18pm | ! Report
12’ Great cut out ball from Tom T to put Wright over out wide, on the back of the DCE 40/20. DCE misses the conversion. A worrying start for the Tigers.
Manly 8
Wests Tigers 0