Two sell-out games confirm Arsenal will return sooner rather than later

Just over 83,000 people packed and sold out ANZ Stadium on Saturday night between Arsenal and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The combined crowd exceeds over 160,000 people over the two matches, which will solidify that the Gunners will return to Australia sooner rather than later.

WENGER: "Two games over 160,000 makes us realise how big the support is here & how much people here love their football." #ArsenalinSydney pic.twitter.com/oHcvvMRGlw — ANZ Stadium (@ANZStadium) July 15, 2017

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger spoke highly of the crowd attendance for both games in his post-match press conference, stating that football is growing in this country.

“Two games over 160,000 makes us realise how big the support is here and how much people love their football,” Wenger said to the media after the game.

Arsenal broke records since arriving into Sydney on Tuesday afternoon, with the Gunners lapping up the sights and sounds of what the Harbour city can bring.

They played their first game against Sydney FC on Thursday, in front of a packed house of just over 80,000 in a 2-0 victory against the A-League Champs.

Friday Arsenal spent the afternoon going through their paces in an open training session, in front of a big crowd of just over 20,000 people watching their idols train, which included a question and answer session with six of the senior players, and a chat with Arsenal Legend Ray Parlour.

Saturday night, Arsenal wrapped up their tour of Australia in style with a 3-1 victory over the Western Sydney Wanderers, and kick-starting their pre-season in style weeks out from the start of the new Premier League season.

Thank you all very much for making #ArsenalinSydney so special for us 🔴 We're lucky to have such brilliant support all over the world 👊 pic.twitter.com/sDIrkWKO06 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 15, 2017

Next stop for Arsenal is they will jet to China for the International Champions Cup, and being joined by fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC and Inter Milan.

Before beginning their assault back into the top four as they begin their season at home at the Emirates against Leicester City starting on the 11th August.