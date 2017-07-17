Greenberg finally headed to the negotiation table for pay talks

NRL boss Todd Greenberg says he’s finally ready to sit down with the players’ union as talks for a new collective bargaining agreement continue this week.

Greenberg was called out by senior players before State of Origin III for failing to attend the drawn out negotiations, but he says he waiting for the right time to do so.

The under-fire chief executive held informal talks with representatives from the Rugby League Players Association last week but will now take his seat at the negotiating table later this week.

“I will become involved and it was always my intention to be involved at the appropriate time,” Greenberg said on Monday.

“I spent some time last week with representatives of the RLPA and I’m very confident that that dialogue is strong.

“We’re not going to agree on every issue. It’s a difficult negotiation but the relationship between the players and the NRL has always been strong in my view.

“But we need to work our way through that negotiation.”

After the RLPA reportedly relented on some aspects of the whole-of-game income, Greenberg hinted the governing body could also concede some ground toward the RLPA goal of a revenue sharing model.

The players’ union is believed to be hellbent on securing a 29 per cent revenue share.

“We’ve said to the players consistently that we’ve got some concerns about a revenue share model, but we are open to talking about other derivatives of that,” Greenberg said.

“How that might work that would satisfy their thoughts, that’s the good dialogue we’re having.”