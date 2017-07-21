Sea Eagles finding their way to NRL finals

Find a way.

It’s the three-word mantra Manly are using to avoid a third straight finals no-show and catapult them into contention for the NRL premiership this season.

Last week’s unconvincing win over Wests Tigers lifted the Sea Eagles to third spot with seven games remaining – their highest point on the ladder under coach Trent Barrett.

But despite their lofty position, five-eighth Blake Green admits the Sea Eagles have showed Melbourne-like qualities in scratching out wins through patchy form over the past month.

It’s a quality the former Storm playmaker said the team earmarked to develop this season.

“it’s a good sign. I think it’s a real good sign if you still get results and win games and not play at your best. It’s something that we’ve certainly spoken about, and conscious of,” he said.

“We’ve got a bit of a saying that we’ve been talking about, which is, ‘Just find a way’.

“We’ve just been finding a way to win games. It doesn’t matter if you turn up a bit flat, or you’ve got a few niggles or don’t have as much energy that day, just find a way to get the result.

“We’ve been able to do that the last few weeks.”

Green said it was important the team now looked to build momentum into what is likely to be their first finals appearance since they bombed out to Canterbury in 2014.

They have regressed over the past two years, finishing ninth in 2015 and 13th last year, but have showed glimpses of their premiership credentials this season.

“There was probably a six or seven week period there where we were playing some really good footy and on the way up. The last month or so, we’ve been a little bit clunky, inconsistent,” Green said.

“But in saying that, we’ve been able to get results and not play as well as we have previously. Hopefully we can come out of that period now and build some momentum at the back end.”

The Sea Eagles host a Dragons side that handed them their biggest defeat of the season – a 25-point shellacking at Lottoland in round six.

“They embarrassed us, yeah,” Green recalled.

“We had a pretty poor day and they had one of their best days of the year. It’d be nice if we could play a lot better footy than we did that day because we were horrible that day.”