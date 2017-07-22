Crows stun Cats to stay top of AFL ladder

Six days after being knocked out, Rory Sloane has propelled Adelaide to a 21-point victory over Geelong to claim outright AFL flag favouritism.

Sloane kicked three goals and Richard Douglas potted four in a 13.13 (91) to 10.10 (70) Friday night triumph at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows gained precious air at the top of the AFL table and now sit six premiership points clear of the second-placed Cats.

Sloane, who was concussed in last Saturday night’s win over Melbourne, collected 28 disposals and laid seven tackles in an electric game.

“Fantastic, Sloaney … he led from the front,” Crows coach Don Pyke said of his vice-captain.

“He came out of last week’s concussion surprisingly well.”

Sloane’s canny teammate Douglas also capitalised as Adelaide emphatically snapped a five-game losing streak against Geelong but midfielder Brad Crouch suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Cat superstar and ex-Crow Patrick Dangerfield overcame a foot injury and was prominent with 25 disposals and a goal for the visitors, and Harry Taylor kicked five goals.

But Geelong were jumped at the start, the Crows booting five majors to one in a decisive opening-quarter blitz.

“They were really good early, their pressure was really good” Cats coach Chris Scott said.

“It was disappointing they beat us around the ball.”

Adelaide’s Sam Jacobs (32 hitouts, 17 possessions) ruled the rucks, giving silver service to Sloane, Hugh Greenwood (23 possessions) and the Crouch brothers Matt (32 touches) and Brad (29). That quartet had more clearances than the entire Geelong team.

And Adelaide’s miserly defence was marshalled superbly by Rory Laird (22 disposals) and Daniel Talia, who subdued Tom Hawkins (one goal).

The Crows, in front of a 50,464-strong home crowd, assuredly built on their 22-point quarter-time lead to be 29 up at halftime and 37 clear at three-quarter time.

But Geelong veteran Taylor led a late charge. When he booted his third goal of the last quarter – and fifth of the game – the Cats were within 21 points with 15 minutes left.

But while the Crows couldn’t muster goals in the final term, they held on to inflict the fifth loss of the year for the Cats, who could lose second spot to Greater Western Sydney by the end of the round.

The Crows are in the box seat for a top-two finish and home final, with 13 wins in the bank ahead of next Sunday’s away match against Collingwood.