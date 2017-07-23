British Open 2017: Final Round live blog

Jordan Spieth holds a three shot lead heading into the final round of the British Open at Royal Birkdale Course. Join The Roar for a live blog of the final round.

Spieth is on track to claim his third major but will have to overcome the likes of Matt Kuchar (-8), Austin Connelly (-5) and Brooks Koepka (-5) on Sunday.

The last seven major winners have been first timers, but if Spieth is able to hold on to his lead, he will break that recent trend by claiming his first major since he won the US open in 2015.

Let’s look at some of the contenders ahead of the final round.

Jordan Spieth (-11)

With a three shot lead and the consistency he has shown over the last three days, it will difficult to hunt down the former world number one.

Spieth has the experience and knows what it takes to win the major and is terrific front-runner on the final rounds.

But most people will be aware of his meltdown at Augusta last year when he failed to hold on to a four shot lead on the final six holes.

One would think he has learnt from that final round and should win his first British Open.

Matt Kuchar (-8)

One of the crowd favourites and one of the most experienced men on the PGA circuit. Kuchar has been in fine form and has been brilliant in restricting the damage on the treacherous course.

Went shot to shot with Spieth on Saturday but will need to do more if he is to topple Spieth.

Realistically, Kuchar is the only person that could challenge Spieth.

Austin Connelly (-5)

The Canadian jumped up the leaderboard after a stunning third round of 66. Connelly found it tough going on the day two in the afternoon when the conditions were the most difficult over the last three days and given his final round tee off time is around the time, it might be difficult for the Canadian to hold on.

Brooks Koepka (-5)

Six behind the leader, the US Open winner will have to play the round of his career to catch Spieth. Koepka will be looking to finish in the top three and finish on the high.

Brandan Grace (-4)

The South African had a phenomenal third round shooting -8 to jump equal 5th on the leaderboard. Grace would need to repeat his heroics from Saturday to stand a chance to win. Perhaps his best hope to get fast and hope Spieth crumbles under pressure.