Lebron should take his talents to this surprising Eastern Conference team

After the news broke today of Kyrie’s requested trade, LeBron looks a certainty to depart next summer. With much speculation around what could be a league-altering move, where should LeBron take his talents?

There is one team that shouldn’t be overlooked as a quality landing spot. And no, it’s not the Lakers.

Instead of heading to California, he should be heading to Wisconsin to play for the Bucks.

A team that hasn’t been past the first round of the playoffs since 2000-01 might seem like an odd fit, but here’s why it works.

It is clear that LeBron’s mindset is win now. He is performing at career-high levels and is the best player in the league. Wasting these years with a team that cannot compete with the Warriors is not an option. With Kyrie likely to leave, the Cavs have the feel of a team in decline. By hard capping themselves they are unable to provide LeBron with a roster to tackle whomever emerges from the West.

The Lakers have appeared to be readying themselves for a run at LeBron next summer. They have a slew of young players and recent lottery picks, importantly they have the cap space. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they reside in the West.

If LeBron truly is chasing that ghost in Chicago, the only currency that closes the gap is rings. And the best chance he has is while he plays in the East.

Following a migration of all star talent from east to west this past offseason, the conferences have become even more lopsided. With such a large shift in an already uneven conference system, it could be argued that five of the leagues six best teams reside in the West.

This is where the Bucks come in. With the addition of LeBron, the Bucks immediately become the best team in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference. In the beefed up West there is no guarantee LeBron makes the finals, in the East he stretches his record to eight consecutive trips.

Getting into the finals is one thing but beating whichever monster emerges from the west is another. LeBron will need a roster of shooters, ball handlers and some superstar level talent if he intends on adding to his three rings. Should he go to Milwaukee the Bucks will possess the top two offensive and defensive threats in the conference.

Of all players in the East, they have the highest value over replacement (VOR) and both rank top ten in win shares (IT is the only other top ten entrant from the East). While LeBron remains firmly in his prime, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been improving every season in the league headlined by a most improved award last season.

The ability of both players to handle the ball and supreme driving abilities will provide even more open shots for the rest of the side. Each of these players shot above 40 per cent from three-point range last season, except Maker who shot a respectable 37.8 per cent. The Bucks have also made some savvy moves in the draft, collecting two valuable three point threats.

Although the narrative for years is that this is the year LeBron slows down. But year after year he continues to prove this narrative wrong. Maybe not this season but in the coming years his age and basketball minutes will catch up with him (surely they have to at some point). When (or if) this does happen, the rise of the otherworldly Greek Freak will keep LeBron in contention for years to come.

If LeBron wants to be with a team and an organisation that will put him in a position to win, he should look no further than the Bucks.