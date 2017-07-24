1999 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 18 years since the 1999 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Jonathan Brown – Collingwood (Originally Josh Fraser)

Brown was an absolute monster forward for the Lions across 15 years. He was originally selected at pick 30 under the father-son rule, playing 256 games and kicking 594 goals.

He is a three-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian – with 2007 Brown being named as vice-captain in the AA team – three-time club best and fairest, one-time Coleman Medallist, five-time club leading goalkicker, one-time Alastair Lynch trophy winner, 2002 Mark of the Year Winner, one-time Marcus Ashcroft Medallist, and Brisbane Lions captain for 7 years – 3 of those years as co-captain.

Pick 2 – Matthew Pavlich – Fremantle (Originally Paul Hasleby)

Pavich had an illustrious career for the Dockers across 17 years. He was originally taken at pick 4 with the Dockers’ second selection in the draft, playing 353 games and kicking 700 goals.

He is a six-time club best and fairest, eight-time club leading goalkicker, three-time Geoff Christian Medallist, three-time Ross Glendinning Medallist, six-time All-Australian, Representative for Australia in the International Rules Series in 2002 and 2003, and the Fremantle Dockers captain for nine years.

Pick 3 – Dean Cox – Richmond (Originally Aaron Fiora)

Cox was a fantastic ruckman for the Eagles across 14 years. He was originally drafted at pick 28 in the rookie draft, playing 290 games – the second most games played by a rookie selection – and kicking 169 goals.

He is a WAFL premiership player for East Perth in 2000, a Simpson Medallist (the Norm Smith Medal in the WAFL), a premiership player, a six-time All-Australian, and a club best-and-fairest winner.

Pick 4 – Corey Enright – Fremantle (Originally Matthew Pavlich)

Enright was a legend for the Cats across 16 years. He was originally selected with pick 47, playing 332 games and kicking 66 goals.

He is a three-time premiership player, two-time club best and fairest, and a six-time All-Australian.

Pick 5 – Joel Corey – Fremantle (Originally Leigh Brown)

Corey was a fantastic defender for the Cats across 14 years. The man the Cats fans call “Smithy” was originally selected with pick 8, playing 276 games and kicking 79 goals. He is a three-time premiership player, two-time club best and fairest, and two-time All-Australian.

Pick 6 – Darren Glass – Brisbane (Originally Damian Cupido)

Glass was a legendary defender for the Eagles across 15 years in his career. He was originally selected with pick 11, playing 270 games and kicking eight goals.

He is a one-time premiership player, three-time club best and fairest, four-time All-Australian – his 2012 selection as captain of the team – and captain for seven years.

Pick 7 – Cameron Ling – Collingwood (Originally Danny Roach)

This ginger-haired Cats man was a fantastic midfielder, playing an important part of their three flags between 2007 and 2011 in a career spanning 12 years. Ling was originally drafted with pick 38, playing 246 games and kicking 139 goals.

He is a three-time premiership player – 2011 as captain – one-time All-Australian, one-time club best and fairest, one-time Madden Medallist, the vice-captain for four years, and the captain for the final two years of his career.

Pick 8 – Paul Chapman – Geelong (Originally Joel Corey)

Chapman was a fantastic forward-midfielder across 16 years at the Cats and Bombers. He was originally taken with pick 31, playing 280 games – 251 for Geelong and 29 for Essendon – and kicking 366 goals – 336 for Geelong and 30 for Essendon.

He is a three-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian, one-time Norm Smith Medallist, and a one-time club best and fairest.

Pick 9 – Robert Murphy – St Kilda (Originally Caydn Beetham)

Murphy has been a fantastic servant for the Dogs across 17 years, and this year will likely be the last of his illustrious career.

He was originally taken at pick 13, playing 307 games and kicking 180 goals to date. He is a two-time All-Australian – 2015 as captain – and the current captain of the Dogs.

Pick 10 – Stephen Milne – Hawthorn (Originally Luke McPharlin)

Milne was a valuable player for the Saints across 13 years. He was originally drafted with pick 23 in the rookie draft, playing 275 games and kicking 574 games.

He is a two-time All-Australian and a four-time club leading goalkicker.