Hasler to front Bulldogs board over form

The coaching future of Des Hasler could again be under the spotlight after he fronts the Canterbury board on Tuesday to explain why his team have all but fallen out of premiership contention.

The Bulldogs are almost certain to miss the finals after slumping to their seventh loss in nine games last weekend, leaving them six points out of the top eight, with six games remaining.

Hasler’s presentation comes just four months after the two-time premiership-winning coach penned a two-year extension to remain at the Belmore helm until the end of the 2019 season.

The April announcement sparked his men into winning three of four games, but they have since dropped severely and are now likely to miss their first post-season in the Hasler era.

Their only wins of the past two months have been against St George Illawarra and Newcastle.

Canterbury chief executive Raelene Castle insisted Tuesday’s meeting had been scheduled eight months in advance, with Hasler asked to front the board a month ago.

“We have got a standard board meeting which is what we have planned for eight months for tomorrow afternoon,” Castle told AAP on Monday.

“Des is attending the board meeting. That has been planned for a month, for a normal scheduled update. Yes, of course team performance will be discussed.”

Any decision on Hasler’s future is certain to be impacted by a board election next year, with some board members facing pressure from a frustrated fanbase.

The Bulldogs remain a mathematical chance of making the finals, however three of their final six opponents include top-eight sides Parramatta, Manly and St George-Illawarra.

Hasler’s men face Penrith at Pepper Stadium on Thursday night.