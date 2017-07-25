Pendlebury needs more surgery on finger

More surgery will delay Scott Pendlebury’s AFL return from a broken finger.

The Herald Sun has reported that the Collingwood captain needed another operation late on Monday to fix a complication.

Pendlebury had the operation last week after he suffered the injury in the round-17 win over Gold Coast.

While the star midfielder missed Sunday’s comeback win over West Coast, there was optimism at Collingwood that Pendlebury might be available for next Sunday’s home game against top side Adelaide.

That now looks unlikely given Monday’s extra procedure.

Apart from hurting Collingwood’s bid for a strong end to another below-par season, a delay to his return would also hit Pendlebury in the club best and fairest voting.

He has won Collingwood’s last four Copeland Trophies and has five in total, one less than coach Nathan Buckley’s record.

Meanwhile, the Magpies should know more on Tuesday about when teammates Darcy Moore and Travis Varcoe will return to the AFL.

They were hospitalised on Sunday night after being injured during the Eagles win.

Moore has a neck injury and Varcoe suffered concussion, plus a dislocated elbow.

They are not expected to recover in time for the Crows match.