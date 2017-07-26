Yorkshire’s Peter Handscomb contract uncertain thanks to pay dispute

English county Yorkshire is the latest innocent bystander dragged into the spiral of uncertainty that is Australian cricket’s pay dispute.

The next major deadline in the protracted pay saga is August 18, when Steve Smith’s side are due to depart for Bangladesh.

Yorkshire and Peter Handscomb, the only member of Australia’s 13-man Test squad currently playing overseas, don’t have the luxury of waiting that long.

They both face a tough call this week while mulling when to end a productive partnership.

Handscomb, currently keeping for Yorkshire in England’s domestic Twenty20 competition, is likely to fly out after Sunday’s fixture at Trent Bridge.

However, if the upcoming Test tour were to be scrapped then the 26-year-old would prefer time in the middle with Yorkshire than training in the nets back home.

A final decision will be made this week.

Both player and club want to do the right thing by each other; both want to finalise a plan urgently.

Sarfraz Ahmed is poised to take the gloves for the rest of Yorkshire’s T20 campaign but is yet to complete what can be a tedious visa process, while Shaun Marsh is set to take Handscomb’s spot in their first-class side.

The problem is nobody can say with certainty how the bitter industrial standoff between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) will unfold.

Handscomb and Yorkshire’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon have both been working the phones.

“Pete’s desperately trying to find out what’s happening,” Moxon told English newspaper The Telegraph & Argus.

“Given his situation, it’s particularly frustrating for us … we could do with knowing one way or the other.”

Wednesday followed the same script as the preceding two days. CA chief executive James Sutherland and ACA counterpart Alistair Nicholson talked at length on the phone but there were no face-to-face meetings.

The industry-wide expectation is that the Ashes should proceed as planned, starting in Brisbane on November 23.

There is far more conjecture among insiders regarding the Test tour of Bangladesh.

The 13-man squad discussed the issue on Monday, reaffirming they will not board the plane without some form of agreement.

CA harbour concerns the players’ union are now deliberately dragging the saga on, wanting to use that trip as leverage.

The ACA rejects the notion.

It is the second time Yorkshire have been affected by the pay stoush after losing Travis Head, who played T20 cricket with them in 2016 and was set to return this year.

Head pulled out of the deal so he could play for Australia A, only for that tour of South Africa to be boycotted by unemployed players.