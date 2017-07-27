Parramatta Eels great Brett Kenny battling cancer

Parramatta rugby league great Brett Kenny is digging in for the fight of his life after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 56-year-old learned last week he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and would undergo chemotherapy in the near future.

“When I first got told, it sort of knocked the hell out of me a bit,” Kenny told the Seven Network.

“In a lot of ways, I’m probably looking forward to getting started with the chemo because I know, once that starts, we’re well on truly on the way to trying to fix this and get rid of the cancer.”

A brilliant five-eighth from the NSW south coast, Kenny played 256 games for Parramatta from 1980-93, scoring 110 tries.

Alongside Peter Sterling, Ray Price, Mick Cronin and Steve Ella, he was part of the Eels’ only four premierships within six seasons in the 1980s (1981-83, 1986). He is considered one of the club’s finest.

He also played 17 State of Origins for NSW – and was a part of the Blues’ first series win in 1985 – as well as 17 Tests for Australia.

But Kenny said conquering the life-threatening disease would far outweigh any of his heroics on the football field.

“It’s not like getting ready to play in a grand final or State of Origin,” Kenny said.

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur said the club would rally around Kenny as he began his battle.

“He’s one of the greatest players ever to play for our club,” Arthur told Triple M’s Dead Set Legends.

“It’s a real shame but the Parramatta Eels will get behind him. The support will be nice and strong for him to pull through it.”