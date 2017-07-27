PRICHARD: The toughest person I’ve ever interviewed

It can be the best job in the world interviewing professional athletes and coaches but what if they give you absolutely nothing?

Roar expert Greg Prichard experienced the highs and lows of journalism in his 40-year career and had the privilege of interviewing sporting megastars like Pele and Ian Thorpe.

But one man proved to be a rather tricky prospect and continues to keep journalists on their toes.

That man is current Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. The famous tactician has enjoyed three decades in the hot seat of rugby league and Prichard suspects he also revels in making life difficult for the media with his typically abrupt press conferences.

“I’m sure he makes it difficult deliberately – the vast majority of the time for the journos but that’s a good test for them anyway,” Prichard said.

Prichard always saw Bennett as the ultimate challenge to try and crack and get something meaningful out of.

“With people like Wayne Bennett you’ve just got to be ready to keep asking the questions and when he comes up with those one and two word answers, you have to have it in your head what your next question is going to be.”

“He is naturally difficult to interview and I’m sure he makes a point of it for whatever reason a lot of the time. You know, he’s trying to control what’s going out from the club and that’s his way of doing it a lot of the time I guess.”

While Bennett has endured his media commitments you can’t argue with his results from the coaching box. After almost 800 first grade games Bennett has been successful 62 per cent of the time.

