Hawthorn Hawks vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans are on the biggest winning streak this season, but will face the only team to beat them in the past 11 matches, the Hawthorn Hawks, this Friday night at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

The Swans are on a roll this year, remarkably after starting the season at 0-6. They have won seven matches in a row, and since Round 6 have only lost one game. But that game was to Hawthorn, who will be looking to make it two in a row against the Swans this season.

Sydney are in prime position for a run at the top four, with five games left in the year. They sit at sixth and will look to consolidate their position inside the eight. In a season full of unpredictability, the Swans have been the only team that you can consistently count on (since Round 7).

The Swans will come into this match making just the one change, with Will Hayward coming in for Daniel Robinson.

Hawthorn are an outside chance of making the eight this year, as they sit at 12th, but are two wins under the 11th placed St Kilda. Their run home is tricky – they only face two top eight teams out of the five remaining games, but need to keep winning in order to stay alive.

The Hawks will make no changes coming off their win against their demolition of Fremantle last Saturday night.

Players to Watch

Sydney: Josh Kennedy

The Swans will have some extra motivation for Friday night’s clash, with their captain raising the bat for his 200th game. Kennedy has had an inconsistent season so far, but will look to find his touch once more before finals. And what better way than to do it against his former club, and at the home of football?

Hawthorn: Tom Mitchell

The pick-up of the year, the former Swan has been absolutely outstanding since his move to the Hawks. He is averaging 36 disposals a game this season, with 22 of those contested. Against the club that let him go, Mitchell will want to have another big game.

Prediction

The Swans are a different side since they last faced Hawthorn. They have come into their own this season, and while the Hawks rid themselves of experience in Sam Mitchell, and Jordan Lewis, the Swans have kept on their experienced players. The Swans know how to keep winning, and the experience will play factor in knowing how to keep momentum on your side. Swans by at least three goals.

Can Sydney continue their winning ways, and make a push for the top four in Josh P Kennedy’s 200th? Or will the Hawks spoil the party and try to make a claim for the top eight? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).