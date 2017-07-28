Hawthorn Hawks vs Sydney Swans: AFL live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans are on the biggest winning streak this season, but will face the only team to beat them in the past 11 matches, the Hawthorn Hawks, this Friday night at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Swans are on a roll this year, remarkably after starting the season at 0-6. They have won seven matches in a row, and since Round 6 have only lost one game. But that game was to Hawthorn, who will be looking to make it two in a row against the Swans this season.
Sydney are in prime position for a run at the top four, with five games left in the year. They sit at sixth and will look to consolidate their position inside the eight. In a season full of unpredictability, the Swans have been the only team that you can consistently count on (since Round 7).
The Swans will come into this match making just the one change, with Will Hayward coming in for Daniel Robinson.
Hawthorn are an outside chance of making the eight this year, as they sit at 12th, but are two wins under the 11th placed St Kilda. Their run home is tricky – they only face two top eight teams out of the five remaining games, but need to keep winning in order to stay alive.
The Hawks will make no changes coming off their win against their demolition of Fremantle last Saturday night.
Sydney: Josh Kennedy
The Swans will have some extra motivation for Friday night’s clash, with their captain raising the bat for his 200th game. Kennedy has had an inconsistent season so far, but will look to find his touch once more before finals. And what better way than to do it against his former club, and at the home of football?
Hawthorn: Tom Mitchell
The pick-up of the year, the former Swan has been absolutely outstanding since his move to the Hawks. He is averaging 36 disposals a game this season, with 22 of those contested. Against the club that let him go, Mitchell will want to have another big game.
The Swans are a different side since they last faced Hawthorn. They have come into their own this season, and while the Hawks rid themselves of experience in Sam Mitchell, and Jordan Lewis, the Swans have kept on their experienced players. The Swans know how to keep winning, and the experience will play factor in knowing how to keep momentum on your side. Swans by at least three goals.
Can Sydney continue their winning ways, and make a push for the top four in Josh P Kennedy’s 200th? Or will the Hawks spoil the party and try to make a claim for the top eight? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
Dylan Carmody said | 8:30pm | ! Report
Melican hits up Heeney, small chorus of boos there. Papley gets it, slows it up. Mills to Rampe, back to Rampe, they’re looking the Swans, but Hardwick reads this ball the best, and spoils out on the wing.
Dylan Carmody said | 8:28pm | ! Report
Hardwick gets a free kick for a dangerous tackle from Heeney, and the Hawks manage to clear and counter attack, but Sydney look like they’ve learnt and are holding the Hawks up, no easy kicks.
Dylan Carmody said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Here we go, second quarter is underway!
McEvoy with the tap to Mitchell, but the Swans tackle and go inside 50, where there is a ball up 50 out from the Sydney goal.
Mark said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Hawthorn is giving no respect to Sydney’s backline. Their pressure in the forward 50 was fantastic. Sydney is gonna miss Rohan tonight for his pace.
Hope Naismith, Foote, Smith and Melican get their heads back in the game. They been under par this quarter.
Dylan Carmody said | 8:22pm | ! Report
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER
Hawthorn 4.4.27 lead Sydney 2.7.19
Massive quarter there, from both clubs. Hawthorn are on top, and rightfully so. Sydney have not been able to break open the Hawks midfield as well as they would’ve liked. The Hawks are finding gaps in the Swans defence, pushing them back and puncing on every mistake. Fantastic footy, and the Swans will need to turn things around quickly before the half.
Dylan Carmody said | 8:20pm | ! Report
GOAL SWANS
Parker runs through the middle, and with the siren sounding, Dean Towers slots the goal from 35 out! Massive from the Swans, hugely important.
Hawthorn 4.4.27
Sydney 2.7.19
Q1 0.00
deccas said | 8:24pm | ! Report
It was Hewett with the set shot.
Dylan Carmody said | 8:25pm | ! Report
Sorry, my mistake, cheers for the correction!
Dylan Carmody said | 8:17pm | ! Report
GOAL HAWKS
Roughead wins a free against Zak Jones in the goal square for holding the man, and Roughead kicks the goal! Sicily decides to give Jones a bit of lip, seems that he isn’t against giving it to his teammates or opponents.
Hawthorn 4.3.26
Sydney 1.6.12
Q1 2.30
Dylan Carmody said | 8:15pm | ! Report
BEHIND SWANS
Langford speeds through to Duryea, who tries to line up Burgoyne, but gets spoiled by three Swans, and they clear. They move down the ground quickly, counter attacked to perfection, and Luke Parker marks 40 out on a bit of an angle. He pushes this across the face, though, and the Swans have their 6th behind of the evening.
Hawthorn 3.3.21
Sydney 1.6.12
Q1 3.33
Dylan Carmody said | 8:10pm | ! Report
BEHINDS SWANS
Papley goes for goal, rushed behind. It comes back again though but the Swans just aren’t using it well, and seem to be panicking. Another rush. Three behinds in a minute.
Hawthorn 3.3.21
Sydney 1.4.11
Q1 7.11
Dylan Carmody said | 8:09pm | ! Report
BEHIND SWANS
Swans open up the Hawks, but Buddy fumbles the mark, tries to dribble it through. He gets no speed on it though, and the Hawks can rush it through.
Hawthorn 3.3.21
Sydney 1.3.9
Q1 7.46
Dylan Carmody said | 8:07pm | ! Report
BEHIND HAWKS
Burgoyne goes inside 50 once more, but it trickles out for a throw in. The resulting throw in results in a throw up, and then holding the ball! Very rough call from my view, and Howe will line up from 35 out, tight angle. He misses however, to the near side.
Hawthorn 3.3.21
Sydney 1.2.8
Q1 8.17