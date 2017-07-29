Gold Coast Suns vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top four when they travel north to do battle with the enigmatic Gold Coast Suns. Join The Roar for live scores, updates and highlights from 7:25pm (AEST).
The Tigers’ win over GWS last week has established them as a serious premiership contender, but with a tricky run ahead, a comfortable win over the Suns could prove vital in the coming weeks.
With Jack Riewoldt on the sidelines with an eye injury – only the second game the talismanic key forward has missed since 2009 – it will be up to the Tigers’ small forward trio of Daniel Rioli, Dan Butler and Jason Castagna to produce a winning score.
In years past, Riewoldt’s absence would have been a catastrophic blow for the Tigers, but the much-maligned club have more dimensions to their game than in the past, and with Dustin Martin wreaking havoc in midfield, Alex Rance on track for a fourth consecutive All-Australian gong, and the likes of Kane Lambert, David Astbury and Dylan Grimes all enjoying career-best seasons, there’s still plenty of firepower at Tigerland.
The Gold Coast Suns’ wretched run with injuries doesn’t look like changing anytime soon, with key defensive duo Steven May and Rory Thompson remaining on the sidelines.
May, the Suns’ co-captain, was initially named in the starting 22 on Thursday evening before withdrawing, but his absence gives young backman Max Spencer the opportunity to impress on debut.
With Gary Ablett back in the fold, the Suns look better on the paper than the side that faded badly in last week’s loss to the Western Bulldogs, and with Jack Martin and David Swallow also finding form in recent weeks, there is some talent to work with at Metricon Stadium.
But plenty still rests on superstar forward Tom Lynch, and without a big bag from the co-captain – a task made all the tougher by a dour yet effective Richmond defence – the Suns’ chances of victory look slim.
Prediction
With the competition for places in the eight growing tougher by the week, the Tigers can simply not afford to drop games like this.
The Suns have been their nemesis in the past, having lost half of their clashes with the expansion side.
But, the Tigers look like they have hit peak form, and with the Suns appearing to flag as the end of the season draws closer, it’s difficult to see past a Richmond victory, Riewoldt or no Riewoldt.
Richmond by 35 points
With plenty of stars in the Tigers’ line-up, unheralded forward Shane Edwards has regularly flown under the radar, but the 28-year old will be front and centre on Saturday night when he chalks up his 200th career game.
Will it be a night to remember for Edwards as the Tigers continue their march towards September? Or will Gary Ablett and Tom Lynch inspire the Suns to a season-changing upset?
Tune into The Roar’s live blog, and stay up to date with all the news and highlights, from 7:25pm (AEST), and don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
8:05pm
Tim Miller said | 8:05pm | ! Report
GOAL RICHMOND
Fast start for the Tigers in the second term as Rioli dishes a handpass to Caddy who spears a low ball to Grigg directly in front. From 25 out, he makes no mistake, and the Tigers retake the lead!
Gold Coast 4.2 (26)
Richmond 4.4 (28)
Q2, 19.00 left
8:02pm
Tim Miller said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Very interesting first quarter at Metricon Stadium, with Gold Coast heading into the break with a 4-point lead over Richmond. I’m not entirely sure how the Suns are in front. The Tigers have really dominated the play since the opening five minutes, they’ve been peppering their forwards with multiple inside 50s, many of them terrific, and they’ve by and large controlled the game. But aside from Daniel Rioli, who has all three of the Tigers’ goals, they’ve struggled to take their chances, with Josh Caddy a serial offender. In contrast, the Suns have looked consistently dangerous inside 50, and they’ve made the most of some open space in there to kick four goals for the quarter. The Tigers don’t seem to have brought their A-Game tonight, with their defence uncharacteristically leaky, and the Suns have occasionally got away from them going the other way. Jack Martin has been phenomenal with 10 possessions, while Aaron Hall has stepped up in the absence of Gary Ablett with 11 touches.
Only a few minutes to go until the start of the second term!
7:58pm
Tim Miller said | 7:58pm | ! Report
Ball in dispute on the wing and the siren sounds to end a quite fascinating first term.
Gold Coast 4.2 (26)
Richmond 3.4 (22)
QUARTER TIME
7:55pm
Tim Miller said | 7:55pm | ! Report
BEHIND GOLD COAST
Suns again looking dangerous inside 50 as Ah Chee marks in a bit of space on the flank. From 45, his kick drifts across the face and big Soldo comes across the punch it through for a rushed behind.
Gold Coast 4.2 (26)
Richmond 3.4 (22)
Q1, 1.59 left
7:53pm
Tim Miller said | 7:53pm | ! Report
BEHIND GOLD COAST
Suddenly it’s the Suns who have a run on, as Lynch chips the ball to Hall just outside 50. He’s quickly off, gives himself room on the right boot and launches from the arc…just offline.
Gold Coast 4.1 (25)
Richmond 3.4 (22)
Q1, 3.20 left
7:52pm
Tim Miller said | 7:52pm | ! Report
GOAL GOLD COAST
Suns continue to make the most of their chances!
Intelligent low kick inside 50 from Miller towards the leading Wright, he can’t get a handle on it but it spills for his fellow big man in Lynch, and the captain rolls it home from 30! Suns retake the lead!
Gold Coast 4.0 (24)
Richmond 3.4 (22)
Q1, 3.56 left
7:50pm
Tim Miller said | 7:50pm | ! Report
BEHIND RICHMOND
Again the Tigers steam away from the centre through Martin, he bangs it long, off hands, Rioli flits past but can’t quite reach it, it falls for Nankervis whose quick snap from directly in front misses horribly. Kicked it like a ruckman.
Gold Coast 3.0 (18)
Richmond 3.4 (22)
Q1, 4.54 left
7:49pm
Tim Miller said | 7:49pm | ! Report
GOAL RICHMOND
Another superb kick inside 50 from the Tigers, as Edwards gathers on the wing and perfectly places his kick into the path of Rioli in the middle of 3 Suns. From 35, he drills his third! What a start from the junior Rioli! Tigers lead.
Gold Coast 3.0 (18)
Richmond 3.3 (21)
Q1, 5.18 left
7:47pm
Tim Miller said | 7:47pm | ! Report
Uncharacteristically scrappy start from the Tigers, but they’ve dominated the play in the last 10 minutes without putting it on the scoreboard. Minus Ablett, the Suns’ forward forays lack the kind of direction and intelligence the little champ provides.
7:44pm
Tim Miller said | 7:44pm | ! Report
Richmond’s kicking inside 50 has been phenomenal thus far, and again a perfectly waited pass finds Caddy in the pocket. He goes for a banana, and gets it horribly wrong as it sails across the face (actually further away from the goals than it started), and the Suns clear. Oh dear.
7:43pm
Tim Miller said | 7:43pm | ! Report
BEHIND RICHMOND
Sheer weight of numbers wins the day for the Tigers in midfield as Houli gives to Butler running inside 50, and his kick is an absolute ripper inboard to Caddy on the lead! But the former Sun can’t make the most of it, missing badly from 25.
Gold Coast 3.0 (18)
Richmond 2.3 (15)
Q1, 9.51 left