Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a battle with enormous finals implications between two sides battling for a spot in the top four when the Sydney Roosters host the North Queensland Cowboys. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
On Friday night, the Eels made it five straight wins with an upset win over the third-placed Broncos in Sydney. There is a level of deja vu in this one – the lower placed Cowboys are looking to win their fifth straight and they’re outsiders according to the bookies. Similarly, they’re travelling south.
This fixture looks set to be hugely entertaining, with both sides running into the fixture on the back of strong recent form, and finals positions to play for.
In team news, the Roosters have two big blows in the loss of both Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend to ill-timed injuries.
Needless to say, Trent Robinson’s troops will have a tough time emulating the heroic carries of the Blues skipper up the middle, and players like Jared Warea-Hargreaves and Dylan Napa will have to stamp their authority early in the match to take it to the Cowboys forward pack which is humming with energy at the moment.
In other team news for the tri-colours, Victor Radley will step in at hooker while Joseph Manu returns to partner Latrell Mitchell in the centres.
On the flip side, the Cowboys all of a sudden look settled and full of confidence. They got over the loss of Johnatha Thurston remarkably quickly, and have been one of the form sides of the competition in the last month.
Michael Morgan, Jake Granville and Te Maire Martin have been immense, while Kyle Feldt, Justin O’Neill and Lachlan Coote are genuine finishers.
They welcome back Antonio Winterstein for tonight’s clash, and Braden Uele is set to debut off the bench.
Where the game will be won
I could almost copy and paste my prediction from last night’s match between the Eels and Broncos here, but the answer for me lies in the backs.
Cordner is a big loss for the Roosters, but I expect Warea-Hargreaves, Napa and co. to bring it to the Cowboys forwards. In the backs however, I think the tri-colours just shade the Cowboys for genuine pace and finishing power.
The Mitchell Pearce vs Michael Morgan battle will be enticing, and it’s whoever of these two men who can best link up with their outside backs who should get the job done for their side. Tupou, Watson and Blake Ferguson will have big games if Mitchell Pearce plays well.
Prediction
A cracking match, and the lead will change a few times. I think the Roosters will just shade the Cowboys tonight though, expect a try-fest!
Roosters by 4.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:30pm (AEST).
8:07pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:07pm | ! Report
33′
TRY COWBOYS! COEN HESS
Roosters 6 – 16 Cowboys
The Bunker has a say here, Hess wriggles close to the line under a pile of tri-colours bodies.
Ref has a try, but the video replays are inconclusive. So, it’s a try to Hess.
The Roosters crowd are livid with that call, it did look a little suspicious…
As they say – The ref is always right, Cowboys surge further ahead.
Lowe with the conversion attempt, and it’s good.
Cowboys now with a 10 point buffer – 7 to go in the half.
8:04pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:04pm | ! Report
32′
Roosters 6 – 10 Cowboys
Penalty Broncos now, ill-discipline plaguing both sides.
Tackle one just outside the 30 and it’s again with metre eater Taumalolo.
8:03pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:03pm | ! Report
31′
Roosters 6 – 10 Cowboys
Penalty Roosters.
They have the pill, 30m from the Cowboys chalk and it’s with Liu who charges through – great bust. Pearce now to Keary to Watson who taps the ball on but Feldt cleans up.
8:02pm
Robert Loeffel said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Good work Nick!
8:03pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Thoughts on this game, Spoony?
Who’s your tip?!
8:01pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:01pm | ! Report
29′
Roosters 6 – 10 Cowboys
Cowboys now with a set to consolidate their points. They make easy metres, and Taumalolo takes another hit up. He’s so good.
Granville to Morgan whose kick goes to Tupou who safely brings it away from his own line.
8:00pm
Nick Kelland said | 8:00pm | ! Report
28′
TRY BRONCOS! KYLE FELDT
Roosters 6 – 10 Cowboys
Well done Lachlan Coote, second try assist for the Cowboys second try.
The ball goes quickly to Morgan who shifts out the back to Coote who has no time to throw a two man face ball to a flying Feldt on the wing. Had to be inch perfect and it was.
Feldt scores untouched and Lowe has a kick now to add the extras.
Knocks it over this time, and it’s a four point margin.
7:58pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:58pm | ! Report
24′
Roosters 6 – 4 Cowboys
Repeat set for the Cowboys as the Roosters show some resolute defence.
Taumalolo and Cooper both go close, but the tri-colours hold firm.
Te Maire Martin has it now on the 5th, and his little stab through is guided safely dead by Pearce.
Mitchell drops out to halfway for the Cowboys next set of six.
Morgan dishes to Taumalolo as I type, and the Cowboys are 30m out bang in front.
7:56pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:56pm | ! Report
24′
Roosters 6 – 4 Cowboys
Hess checks in, first change for the Cowboys.
Linnett meanwhile nearly breaks through but we go back for a penalty on JWH who caught Taumalolo high who is slow to his feet. Nothing malicious there, but the Cowboys can kick to the line for another set of six.
7:56pm
Johnybulldog said | 7:56pm | ! Report
Hi Nick,thanks for the call mate,u update quickly…love it.
7:57pm
Nick Kelland said | 7:57pm | ! Report
No worries, Johny!
I assume you can’t get to the TV so stay right here!
8:02pm
Johnybulldog said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Will do mate,cheers!