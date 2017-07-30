 

Gold Coast Titans vs Wests Tigers NRL live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Titans vs Wests Tigers

    NRL, 30 July, 2017
    Cbus Super Stadium
    11:00 - Titans 0, Wests Tigers 4
    Titans   Wests Tigers
    0 LIVE SCORE 4
    0 TRIES 1
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Adam Gee
    Touch judges: Nick Beashel & Nick Morel
    Video Referee:

    Top eight hopefuls the Gold Coast Titans play the second last Wests Tigers in a game which could seal the fate of both sides for the season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4pm (AEST).

    The Gold Coast Titans are in a must-win situation. Their top eight chances are currently hanging by a thread and a victory this weekend may not even matter. However, the Titans need something to push on from after a tough loss to Penrith last week as they hope to snatch a place inside the top half of the NRL ladder.

    The Titans enter the match with three wins from their past five games, looking significantly better now than earlier in the season. However, the loss to the Panthers last week will have dented their confidence after three straight wins, and the Tigers will look to add to the performance which almost earned them a shock win against Parramatta last weekend.

    The Tigers have struggled so far this season, and only have one win from their past five games. Additionally, the Tigers while showing significant improvement in the last few fixtures, have struggled to show the winning edge needed to secure the two points that their fans desperately crave.

    However, the Tigers have started to show what they are a capable of recently, meaning that as neutrals we are sure to be provided with a highly competitive fixture.

    Prediction
    The Tigers should make this interesting but the Titans will be desperate for a win and should be able to get the job done.

    Titans by 4.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage from 4pm (AEST).

