Tigers snuff out Titans’ finals hopes

Wests Tigers have effectively ended Gold Coast’s season on Sunday, dominating the mistake-prone Titans in a 26-4 win at Cbus Super Stadium.

The result all but derails the Titans’ top-eight aspirations, who before this round needed to win all six remaining games to be any chance of playing finals footy.

After a listless first half the Tigers broke the game open with two tries in quick succession.

The first included a fair slice of fortune, New South Wales fullback James Tedesco unintentionally getting a boot to ball close to the try line when most players thought he had knocked on.

He followed through and planted a hand on his own kick to score the most fortuitous of tries.

The Tigers were in again on the next set, Luke Brooks shrugging off a Tyrone Roberts tackle and putting Malakai Watene Zelezniak over in the corner for a 14-0 advantage.

Gold Coast finally got on the board through Jarryd Hayne, who dummied and stretched out with his right arm to score in the 52nd minute.

But the Tigers’ handy lead was reinstated in the 64th minute.

Chris Lawrence strolled through a gaping hole for a club-record equalling 76th try.

Aaron Woods then finished the job, barging over with three minutes remaining.

The Titans only had themselves to blame, completing just 19 of 32 sets and producing some meek goal-line defence.

The only first-half points came courtesy of an unconverted try to Esan Marsters in the third minute.

Both teams had tries disallowed on review in the first half, first Hayne then Tedesco denied.

First, Hayne scooped up a loose ball in the 18th minute and raced 35 metres untouched.

Then Tedesco skipped past a host of Titans in the 32nd minute to plant the ball under the posts.

But neither effort counted with Morgan Boyle deemed to have knocked on before Hayne arrived and Tedesco denied due to a questionable obstruction.