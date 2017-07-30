UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2, Woodley vs Maia, Cyborg vs Evinger live blog, round-by-round updates

UFC 214 will host three title fights for the first time in the history of the organisation. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live round-by-round action of this huge UFC card.
Former light heavyweight champion and first-ranked Jon Jones will get a chance to win back the belt he never lost against bitter rival and current champion Daniel Cormier, who has revenge on his mind.
Top contender Demain Maia will finally get a shot at welterweight gold against champion Tyron Woodley and a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned as Cristiane Justino and Tonya Evinger face off.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones do not like each other.
Almost coming to blows in the lead up to this bout – and actually coming to blows in the lead up to their first fight – the Cormier-Jones rivalry may the most personal in UFC history.
Since his loss against Jon Jones in 2015 – his first professional mixed martial arts loss – Daniel Cormier has been on an absolute tear.
Beating the now-retired Anthony Johnson for the vacant title, Daniel Cormier has since gone on to defend the belt twice, once against second-ranked Alexander Gustafsson and then again against Johnson, who he submitted for a second time.
Cormier also holds a dominant win over all-time great and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who he defeated at UFC 200 after Jon Jones was pulled from the card following a positive-drug test.
With his only loss coming at the hands of Jon Jones back in early 2015, Cormier is desperate to get that one back and prove that he deserves to be the light heavyweight champion.
Jon Jones was once on the path of becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time, however his actions outside of the cage have put his future in doubt on more than one occasion.
After being stripped of the title due to a cocaine-fuelled hit-and-run which saw him hit the car of a pregnant woman, Jones finally returned to fight ninth-ranked Ovince Saint-Preux for the interim title.
Despite a lacklustre performance, Jones won the belt, but it wasn’t long before he was stripped of it again, this time for an anti-doping violation prior to UFC 200.
Now, after serving his suspension, Jones is finally back, but this may be his last chance to prove that he can represent the UFC as a champion.
Since knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round to win the welterweight championship, Tyron Woodley has proven himself to be both dangerous on the feet and on the ground.
After an incredible draw against second-ranked Stephen Thompson at UFC 205 in New York, Woodley took the win in the second fight hurting Thompson late to steal the last round and then the win.
Now he can finally move on from Thompson and focus on the next challenge.
Demian Maia has been around the MMA scene for a long time, but now the former middleweight looks much better than ever.
Maia is now riding a seven-fight win streak, with three of those coming via submission.
Maia is regarded as the best Brazilian Ji-Jitsu practitioner in MMA, and with submission wins over former top contenders Carlos Condit, Matt Brown and Neil Magny, the ground is not a good place to be with him.
Maia will be looking to do what he can to get the fight to the ground and submit Woodley for his first UFC title win in a long career with the company.
‘Cyborg’ is widely regarded as the most dangerous woman in MMA, and now the former Strikeforce champion finally has a chance to win the elusive UFC title.
Unbeaten since her MMA debut in 2005, Justino is riding a 17-fight win streak with the majority of those coming via vicious knockouts.
Since joining the UFC last year, Cyborg has destroyed both Leslie Smith and Lina Lasberg in convincing fashion, making herself look unstoppable.
Just one win away from holding a he most prestigious belt in women’s MMA, Cyborg needs to get through another former Invicta champion.
Tonya Evinger may have only just signed with the UFC last month, but her title shot was earned long before she stepped into the octagon.
The former Invicta bantamweight champion is riding a nine-fight win streak, with the majority of her wins coming via knockout or submission.
Evinger vacated her Invicta title to chase UFC gold and take on the task of fighting Cyborg, something not many women are brave enough to do.
Predictions
Daniel Cormier has remained consistent and active while Jon Jones has been out of action and didn’t look the same against Ovince Saint Preux. This Cormier’s best chance to get one over the champion.
Tyron Woodley may the strongest and most athletic welterweight, but his submission skills are nowhere near the level of Demain Maia’s. However, If Woodley can utilise his wrestling skills in the clinch and stay on his feet, he has a good chance of taking Maia out and defending his title.
Cristiane Justino’s speed and power should be able to overwhelm Tonya Evinger. Expect Cyborg to win the belt in quick and convincing fashion.
Daniel Cormier to defeat Jon Jones via unanimous decision
Tyron Woodley to defeat Demain Maia via TKO in round four
Cristiane Justino to defeat Tonya Evinger via TKO in round one
12:46pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:46pm | ! Report
#3 Robbie Lawler vs #6 Donald Cerrone – ROUND 1/3
Round one of his dream matchup is underway. They touch gloves and Lawler goes for him right away. Lawler is landing hard punches and knees right off the bat. Cerrone looks hurt badly already. Cerrone lands a knee to the body then manages to make a break. Cerrone’s eye is closed and they clinch again. Cerrone lands a knee to the body on another clinch before they break again. Lawler clinches again and Cerrone lands a hard elbow. Lawler lands an uppercut and both men exchange knees. Cerrone’s eye is looking better. Hard elbow lands over the top by Cerrone. They break and clinch again. This is a crazy fight. Lawler puts Cerrone on the fence and Cerrone is able to push him off. Cerrone just misses with a kick. Both men lands knees. Lawler throws and kick and Cerrone takes him down. Cerrone is controlling Lawler on top well and passes to side-control before passing to north-south. Cerrone goes back to side control and then to north-south again. Cerrone lands a knee to the body before Lawler explodes and gets back up to his feet. Cerrone hurts Lawler with an elbow in the clinch. Cerrone lands a hard head kick. They exchange kicks and that is time. What a round.
My score: 10-9 Cerrone
Overall score: 10-9 Cerrone
12:27pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:27pm | ! Report
Up next it’s a huge welterweight contest, as former champion #3 Robbie Lawler takes on #6 Donald Cerrone
12:27pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:27pm | ! Report
Well, that was quick! Volkan Oezdemir making a name for himself! He is now 3-0 in the UFC and has just beat the number-three ranked contender in spectacular fashion. He called out the winner of Cormier – Jones and it’s looking like he will get it!
12:24pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:24pm | ! Report
THE OFFICIAL DECISION: Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via knockout (punches) 0:22, R1
12:23pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 12:23pm | ! Report
#3 Jimi Manuwa vs #5 Volkan Oezdemir – ROUND 1/3
Round one of a possible three is underway. They touch gloves. Oezdemir moves forward looking for a combination and ends up in a clinch. Manuwa pushes him against the fence as the men fight for position. Oezdemir lands some hard shots with his back on the fence and Manuwa is hurt. Oezdemir continues he onslaught and Manuwa is hurt. Manuwa goes down and is hit a few more times before going out cold. What a knockout.
11:51am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:51am | ! Report
The first bout sees light heavyweights #3 Jimi Manuwa and #5 Volkan Oezdemir face off for a possible title shot.
11:51am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:51am | ! Report
It’s time for the main card!
11:51am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:51am | ! Report
Prelims
Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas def. Jason Knight via TKO (Punches) 4:34, R1
Catchweight (140 lbs): Aljamain Sterling def. Renan Barao via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)
Featherweight: Brian Ortega def. Renato Moicano via submission (guillotine choke) 2:59, R3
Featherweight: Calvin Kattar def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Early prelims
Women’s Strawweight: Aleksandra Albu def. Kailin Curran via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Flyweight: Jarred Brooks def. Eric Shelton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Lightweight: Drew Dober def. Josh Burkman via knockout (punch) 3:04, R1
11:51am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:51am | ! Report
Here are the full results from the undercards:
11:51am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:51am | ! Report
Three title fights are set for the card and with no fights falling apart, fans should be excited for what could be the greatest card in UFC history!
11:50am
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:50am | ! Report
Welcome to The Roar for this UFC live blog!