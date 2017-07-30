UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2, Woodley vs Maia, Cyborg vs Evinger live blog, round-by-round updates

UFC 214 will host three title fights for the first time in the history of the organisation. Join The Roar from 12pm AEST for live round-by-round action of this huge UFC card.

Former light heavyweight champion and first-ranked Jon Jones will get a chance to win back the belt he never lost against bitter rival and current champion Daniel Cormier, who has revenge on his mind.

Top contender Demain Maia will finally get a shot at welterweight gold against champion Tyron Woodley and a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned as Cristiane Justino and Tonya Evinger face off.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones do not like each other.

Almost coming to blows in the lead up to this bout – and actually coming to blows in the lead up to their first fight – the Cormier-Jones rivalry may the most personal in UFC history.

Since his loss against Jon Jones in 2015 – his first professional mixed martial arts loss – Daniel Cormier has been on an absolute tear.

Beating the now-retired Anthony Johnson for the vacant title, Daniel Cormier has since gone on to defend the belt twice, once against second-ranked Alexander Gustafsson and then again against Johnson, who he submitted for a second time.

Cormier also holds a dominant win over all-time great and former middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who he defeated at UFC 200 after Jon Jones was pulled from the card following a positive-drug test.

With his only loss coming at the hands of Jon Jones back in early 2015, Cormier is desperate to get that one back and prove that he deserves to be the light heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones was once on the path of becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time, however his actions outside of the cage have put his future in doubt on more than one occasion.

After being stripped of the title due to a cocaine-fuelled hit-and-run which saw him hit the car of a pregnant woman, Jones finally returned to fight ninth-ranked Ovince Saint-Preux for the interim title.

Despite a lacklustre performance, Jones won the belt, but it wasn’t long before he was stripped of it again, this time for an anti-doping violation prior to UFC 200.

Now, after serving his suspension, Jones is finally back, but this may be his last chance to prove that he can represent the UFC as a champion.

Since knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round to win the welterweight championship, Tyron Woodley has proven himself to be both dangerous on the feet and on the ground.

After an incredible draw against second-ranked Stephen Thompson at UFC 205 in New York, Woodley took the win in the second fight hurting Thompson late to steal the last round and then the win.

Now he can finally move on from Thompson and focus on the next challenge.

Demian Maia has been around the MMA scene for a long time, but now the former middleweight looks much better than ever.

Maia is now riding a seven-fight win streak, with three of those coming via submission.

Maia is regarded as the best Brazilian Ji-Jitsu practitioner in MMA, and with submission wins over former top contenders Carlos Condit, Matt Brown and Neil Magny, the ground is not a good place to be with him.

Maia will be looking to do what he can to get the fight to the ground and submit Woodley for his first UFC title win in a long career with the company.

‘Cyborg’ is widely regarded as the most dangerous woman in MMA, and now the former Strikeforce champion finally has a chance to win the elusive UFC title.

Unbeaten since her MMA debut in 2005, Justino is riding a 17-fight win streak with the majority of those coming via vicious knockouts.

Since joining the UFC last year, Cyborg has destroyed both Leslie Smith and Lina Lasberg in convincing fashion, making herself look unstoppable.

Just one win away from holding a he most prestigious belt in women’s MMA, Cyborg needs to get through another former Invicta champion.

Tonya Evinger may have only just signed with the UFC last month, but her title shot was earned long before she stepped into the octagon.

The former Invicta bantamweight champion is riding a nine-fight win streak, with the majority of her wins coming via knockout or submission.

Evinger vacated her Invicta title to chase UFC gold and take on the task of fighting Cyborg, something not many women are brave enough to do.

Predictions

Daniel Cormier has remained consistent and active while Jon Jones has been out of action and didn’t look the same against Ovince Saint Preux. This Cormier’s best chance to get one over the champion.

Tyron Woodley may the strongest and most athletic welterweight, but his submission skills are nowhere near the level of Demain Maia’s. However, If Woodley can utilise his wrestling skills in the clinch and stay on his feet, he has a good chance of taking Maia out and defending his title.

Cristiane Justino’s speed and power should be able to overwhelm Tonya Evinger. Expect Cyborg to win the belt in quick and convincing fashion.

Daniel Cormier to defeat Jon Jones via unanimous decision

Tyron Woodley to defeat Demain Maia via TKO in round four

Cristiane Justino to defeat Tonya Evinger via TKO in round one