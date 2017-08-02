AFL superstar Sam Mitchell calls time on stellar career

Veteran midfielder Sam Mitchell has announced his retirement from the AFL at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Rumours surrounding the future of Mitchell, who has played 323 AFL games during an illustrious career, swirled throughout the morning after the Eagles announced a press conference would be held at midday.

Mitchell said he thought he knew this was going to be his last year. He also said the decision to call it earlier than the end of the season had to do with fixturing of games in Melbourne for the Eagles.

“I spoke with plenty of people. Last year, I thought this would be my final year. My brain is fast enough, but soon enough, my body won’t be. I’m happy with my decision,” Said Mitchell.

“It’s our last fixtured game in Melbourne this weekend, so that’s the reason for calling it now.”

Mitchell, who was picked by the Hawthorn Hawks with pick No.36 in the 2001 draft, began his career at the Hawks in 2002 and spent 15 seasons in Melbourne, playing 307 games for the club and winning four premierships.

He will go down as one of the greats of the game, being named in the All-Australian team three times, as well as winning the 2012 Brownlow medal after Jobe Watson was stripped of it.

The veteran also piled up 30 votes in the 2011 Brownlow race, which would have been enough to see him finish second if not for an early season suspension.

Mitchell captained the Hawks between 2008 and 2010 before handing over to Luke Hodge, with the midfielder also taking part in two International Rules series against Ireland during 2014 and 2015.

He then moved to the West Coast Eagles with full intentions of carrying on into 2018, but thanks to a switch in focus from the Perth-based club to youth, Mitchell will instead take up a full-time coaching role with the Eagles from next year.

Sam Mitchell has called time on his decorated career and will hang up his boots at the end of 2017, moving into the coaches box. pic.twitter.com/PIX3GPnEUs — West Coast Eagles (@WestCoastEagles) August 2, 2017

Mitchell said he was looking forward to what the future held.

“The passion for my coaching work on a Monday morning has outgrown my passion to complete my recovery,” Said Mitchell.

“I’m hugely passionate to get to work every day, how I can help young players, but my passion has shifted to coaching.”

Only five days ago, West Coast teammate Matt Priddis announced he would hang up the boots at the end of the 2017 season. Drew Petrie is likely to join the brigade of retirees out west. While the big ruckman/forward hasn’t yet made an announcement, he isn’t expected to go around again in 2018.

The Eagles currently sit in eighth position on the AFL ladder and are locked in battle for a spot in the finals.

Mitchell said he believes there is a lot more than just four rounds left for the Eagles in 2017.

“There’s not just four weeks left in my eyes, there’s a lot more football left in this group for this year,” he said.