AFL superstar Sam Mitchell calls time on stellar career

Veteran midfielder Sam Mitchell has announced his retirement from the AFL at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Rumours surrounding the future of Mitchell, who has played 323 AFL games during an illustrious career, swirled throughout the morning after the Eagles announced a press conference would be held at midday.
Mitchell said he thought he knew this was going to be his last year. He also said the decision to call it earlier than the end of the season had to do with fixturing of games in Melbourne for the Eagles.
“I spoke with plenty of people. Last year, I thought this would be my final year. My brain is fast enough, but soon enough, my body won’t be. I’m happy with my decision,” Said Mitchell.
“It’s our last fixtured game in Melbourne this weekend, so that’s the reason for calling it now.”
Mitchell, who was picked by the Hawthorn Hawks with pick No.36 in the 2001 draft, began his career at the Hawks in 2002 and spent 15 seasons in Melbourne, playing 307 games for the club and winning four premierships.
He will go down as one of the greats of the game, being named in the All-Australian team three times, as well as winning the 2012 Brownlow medal after Jobe Watson was stripped of it.
The veteran also piled up 30 votes in the 2011 Brownlow race, which would have been enough to see him finish second if not for an early season suspension.
Mitchell captained the Hawks between 2008 and 2010 before handing over to Luke Hodge, with the midfielder also taking part in two International Rules series against Ireland during 2014 and 2015.
He then moved to the West Coast Eagles with full intentions of carrying on into 2018, but thanks to a switch in focus from the Perth-based club to youth, Mitchell will instead take up a full-time coaching role with the Eagles from next year.
Mitchell said he was looking forward to what the future held.
“The passion for my coaching work on a Monday morning has outgrown my passion to complete my recovery,” Said Mitchell.
“I’m hugely passionate to get to work every day, how I can help young players, but my passion has shifted to coaching.”
Only five days ago, West Coast teammate Matt Priddis announced he would hang up the boots at the end of the 2017 season. Drew Petrie is likely to join the brigade of retirees out west. While the big ruckman/forward hasn’t yet made an announcement, he isn’t expected to go around again in 2018.
The Eagles currently sit in eighth position on the AFL ladder and are locked in battle for a spot in the finals.
Mitchell said he believes there is a lot more than just four rounds left for the Eagles in 2017.
“There’s not just four weeks left in my eyes, there’s a lot more football left in this group for this year,” he said.
August 2nd 2017 @ 12:55pm
Birdman said | August 2nd 2017 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
To me, Sam had already gone when he went west but congrats to him on a stellar playing career and i wish him the best for his coaching career wherever that takes him.
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:07pm
anon said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:07pm | ! Report
Went one year too long.
Mistake made by both West Coast and Mitchell.
I don’t want to hear the “helped develop young players” talk. You can do that 5 nights a week on the training track. You don’t need to be taking up room in the midfield.
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:23pm
AdelaideDocker said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:23pm | ! Report
You are perennially unhappy with literally everything in the AFL world.
Why don’t you take Paul’s suggestion from yesterday and head out and play the game for a while. Or at least stick a picture of kittens to your computer screen; might make you feel a bit happier!
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:45pm
anon said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
I called it.
I thought it was a big mistake to go with a couple of geriatrics in Mitchell and Petrie.
Short term, desperate thinking at its finest.
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:36pm
Gecko said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:36pm | ! Report
But Anon gets happiness from perennially complaining. We can’t take that away from him.
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:09pm
Rissole said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Well done to Sam on a fantastic career and will go down as one of the best decisions makers with the ball in his era. His ability to pin-point a pass by either foot or hand through traffic and pressure is fantastic. I’m sure a productive coaching career awaits.
Otherwise, I will not be sorry to see him gone
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:38pm
Gecko said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
I’ll be sorry to see him gone. Along with Pendles and Bont, he ranks as the most creative player in the game, and he did it for far longer than those two.
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:16pm
AdelaideDocker said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Not necessarily my favourite player, but you’ve got to respect the guy.
I wish him the best in his future coaching career.
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:20pm
J.Roger said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:20pm | ! Report
It’s been a pleasure watching him direct traffic and find space in time with his skills at the WCE. Also his valuable influence on the young players. He should make a fine assistant coach and was absolutely worth bringing over to the club as a transition player IMO (for the naysayers!).
August 2nd 2017 @ 1:48pm
Julian said | August 2nd 2017 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Loved watching him play for Hawthorn and was lucky enough to watch him play for my club this year. Could easily go on.
His confidence allows him to attempt the audacious and his skills let him carry it out.
He’s also a cheeky prick and his jabbing motion when playing against Essendon, really made me smile.
Love your work, he’ll be an excellent coach.