Why can’t Wallabies play Super Rugby for Kiwi teams?

Recently, we learnt that Melbourne Rebels prop Toby Smith has decided to join the Hurricanes, therefore making him ineligible for the Wallabies. How stupid is that?

We have the opportunity to have a Wallaby playing in one of the best Super Rugby franchises and acquiring a new level of skills, and the decision is that he can’t play for Australia because he is not in the country?

We know he is not going to the Hurricanes for the money (so forget the comparison with Japan or Europe) and that New Zealand rugby is miles ahead of Australia in terms of results, skills and smarts. So why not take full advantage of that and encourage more Australian players to move to New Zealand to improve? This will be more useful to Australian rugby.

Going even further, since the Cheetahs and Kings will be joining the Celtic League (or whatever name it will take), we should have struck a deal with New Zealand to have the Rebels playing in the ITM Cup.

We could use the Rebels as a development team, so young Australian players would be exposed to quality rugby and progress via contact with Kiwi teams. That means New Zealand rugby and Australian rugby have got to work together.

That would be a first but it is the only way forward for both nations. The All Blacks will not always be on top and England has got more money. South Africa is now more interested in Europe (same time zone) than the Pacific.

Let’s be smart and encourage more players to go and play for New Zealand franchises to help Australian rugby.

Look at Digby Ioane during his short stint with the Crusaders, where he was coming back strongly after losing his rugby in France.

Don’t close the door on players going to New Zealand to improve their rugby, ARU – be smart for a change!