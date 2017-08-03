VOTE: Pick your Wallabies side for the first Bledisloe Cup Test

The Bledisloe Cup starts on August 19 in Sydney, with the Wallabies looking to take out their first crown against the All Blacks since 2002. Here at The Roar, we want you to tell us who Michael Cheika should pick for the first Test.

The Wallabies announced a train-on squad for the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship, which gives us a decent indication of the players in the frame for selection (which isn’t good news for fans of one Quade Cooper).

Of course, yesterday it was announced that Michael Hooper will become the new Wallabies captain, taking over from Stephen Moore, who stepped down from the role before his retirement from international rugby at the end of 2017.

So the team has a captain, but not a line-up, and that’s for you to decide in our form below. We’ve based most of the options on the train-on squad selections, although there are a few additions in there (which is better news for any Quade fans out there).

The rules are pretty simple; choose one player per position, or two in the case of props, locks and wingers. There are a few players who are options in multiple positions, but it really would be marvellous if you only pick them once.

Other than that, it’s up to you. Reckon Israel Folau should switch from fullback to somewhere else in the backline? Or that Reece Hodge is due for a starting gig after coming off the bench in June? Both options are available to you.

How about the front row – is Stephen Moore still the best option at hooker? And if so, which props should line up alongside him up front?

Have your say below, and be sure to let us know your preferred team in the comments section below. We’ll post the result closer to the start of the first Test, giving you the chance to compare and contrast The Roar’s team with Cheika’s.