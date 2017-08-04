North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys are aiming to put their top eight spot beyond doubt, but standing in their way are the top of the table Melbourne Storm in what is sure to be match of the round. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

The Cowboys’ season had appeared to go up in smoke with the season-ending shoulder injury to Johnathan Thurston, but they have continued fighting hard, winning matches and find themselves well in the top eight.

Sitting on 28 competition points with an expected qualification mark of 30, they can mathematically lock themselves into September with a win in this fixture. It currently leaves them in sixth position, but they can move back into the top four – at least temporarily – with a win here.

Pending on results for the Sea Eagles, Dragons and Panthers across the weekend though, a loss could leave them with just two points breathing space in the top eight.

Michael Morgan has been the key man standing up in the absence of Thurston, but a loss to the Roosters last week will have stung the club. Of course, he, youngster Te Maire Martin and Lachlan Coote forming the spine wouldn’t be able to play as well as they have without Jason Taumalolo leading through the middle.

He has been at his destructive best, leading the competition with 3488 metres and averaging almost 11 metres per run.

Up against a Storm pack who have defended fantastically all season though, it’s going to be a key battle to see if they are able to shut down his influence. They have conceded just 291 points for the entire season, which is the best record in the competition and regularly choke teams in their own half, winning the possession battle.

Nowhere was that more relevant than last week, when they ran up a stack of second half points to defeat the Manly Sea Eagles to the tune of 40 points to 6.

That match of course was Cameron Smith’s 350th. Melbourne have a way of getting up for milestone matches, and there were none bigger than that, so off a short turnaround, it’ll be interesting to see if they can do it again in the north Queensland heat.

One suspects they will. History says they will, and so does Craig Bellamy who has found ways to do it before. Cameron Munster being out with injury is a big blow though, and it’ll be down to the trio of Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater to lead from the front.

Ryley Jacks has displayed good form this year though, and he needs to play the Munster role if they are to get over the top of the dangerous Cowboys outfit, who always seem to lift at home.

The Storm have an incredibly good record against the Cowboys, winning 24 of 34 in total and 12 of 18 in Townsville.

Prediction

The Storm are favourites and rightfully so. Even with Munster out, they have too much class and should continue their winning ways in Townsville.

Storm by 6.

Join The Roar for live coverage of what looks sure to be match of the round from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.