North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys are aiming to put their top eight spot beyond doubt, but standing in their way are the top of the table Melbourne Storm in what is sure to be match of the round. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Cowboys’ season had appeared to go up in smoke with the season-ending shoulder injury to Johnathan Thurston, but they have continued fighting hard, winning matches and find themselves well in the top eight.
Sitting on 28 competition points with an expected qualification mark of 30, they can mathematically lock themselves into September with a win in this fixture. It currently leaves them in sixth position, but they can move back into the top four – at least temporarily – with a win here.
Pending on results for the Sea Eagles, Dragons and Panthers across the weekend though, a loss could leave them with just two points breathing space in the top eight.
Michael Morgan has been the key man standing up in the absence of Thurston, but a loss to the Roosters last week will have stung the club. Of course, he, youngster Te Maire Martin and Lachlan Coote forming the spine wouldn’t be able to play as well as they have without Jason Taumalolo leading through the middle.
He has been at his destructive best, leading the competition with 3488 metres and averaging almost 11 metres per run.
Up against a Storm pack who have defended fantastically all season though, it’s going to be a key battle to see if they are able to shut down his influence. They have conceded just 291 points for the entire season, which is the best record in the competition and regularly choke teams in their own half, winning the possession battle.
Nowhere was that more relevant than last week, when they ran up a stack of second half points to defeat the Manly Sea Eagles to the tune of 40 points to 6.
That match of course was Cameron Smith’s 350th. Melbourne have a way of getting up for milestone matches, and there were none bigger than that, so off a short turnaround, it’ll be interesting to see if they can do it again in the north Queensland heat.
One suspects they will. History says they will, and so does Craig Bellamy who has found ways to do it before. Cameron Munster being out with injury is a big blow though, and it’ll be down to the trio of Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater to lead from the front.
Ryley Jacks has displayed good form this year though, and he needs to play the Munster role if they are to get over the top of the dangerous Cowboys outfit, who always seem to lift at home.
The Storm have an incredibly good record against the Cowboys, winning 24 of 34 in total and 12 of 18 in Townsville.
Prediction
The Storm are favourites and rightfully so. Even with Munster out, they have too much class and should continue their winning ways in Townsville.
Storm by 6.
Join The Roar for live coverage of what looks sure to be match of the round from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
8:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:54pm | ! Report
40′ – Teams back for the second half in Townsville. Storm to kick-off.
Cowboys 8
Storm 16
8:48pm
Rob said | 8:48pm | ! Report
Cowboys are really having a go. Hope they complete their sets and hang in the contest in the 2nd half. I have been wanting Green to swap Hampton out for Ponga or Mosby off the bench for a few weeks now. Would have been handy with the loss of Winterstien.
8:46pm
The Barry said | 8:46pm | ! Report
I know these guys are the best in the game but when you watch the simple way the Storm create space and extra men for the Chambers and Vunivalu tries you can’t help but wonder how the Bulldogs can be so hopeless at it.
They really were simple plays. Bodies in motion. A couple of players running good angles and boom! space opens up.
8:54pm
Rob said | 8:54pm | ! Report
The Storm move as one with a lot of bodies in motion. I think a lot of teams just think hit up for 4 tackles and limited ball movement will get the job done. The Storm a constantly testing the defensive line even if it only hit up they have more than 1 player in motion.
8:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:55pm | ! Report
It really does make you wonder, doesn’t it.
Oh well, we can both watch the finals with low heart rates I suppose TB.
8:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:42pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
8:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:42pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
There’s no time for a restart in Townsville and that’ll be the end of the first half as the Storm edge ahead at the end of the first half. They lead by eight, but the Cowboys are down three players with Scott Bolton, Antonio Winterstein and Gavin Cooper all appearing to be done for the night.
The Storm were sloppy early. They made errors, didn’t look themselves and let Jake Granville score an incredibly soft try which gave the Cowboys the lead.
It’s been a better effort since though, scoring a few tries against a very weakened right side defence and putting more pressure on the Cowboys.
North Queensland Cowboys 8
Melbourne Storm 16
8:41pm
Cald said | 8:41pm | ! Report
O’Neil looks to have very little confidence, a season or two ago he takes them on himself amd probably scores there. But doesn’t gas it and tries the round the corner pass and fluffs it. Could have been 14-10 instead of 8-16 at halftime!
8:40pm
R N said | 8:40pm | ! Report
A scrum penalty…. really! When the ball goes in the second row, no one is packed in properly you give away your right to hold the ball in the scrum!
8:40pm
R N said | 8:40pm | ! Report
8:39pm
Rob said | 8:39pm | ! Report
Don’t agree with those penalties for holding the ball in the scrum. Let the players push and it might be a different story.
8:44pm
R N said | 8:44pm | ! Report
Totally agree…
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by CAMERON SMITH
Cowboys 8
Storm 16
8:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:38pm | ! Report
39 – TRY STORM, SULIASI VUNIVALU
Melbourne start this set ten metres short of halfway and work it over through Stimson and Kenny Bromwich who is through the line. Now they go left to Glasby before Cronk goes to Slater and this is some superb vision! He puts a grubber in for the corner, and it looked too big for all money, but Suliasi Vunivalu is on the outside of the defence and makes an incredible catch, planting the ball just before the dead ball line.
Melbourne extends their lead.
Cowboys 8
Storm 14
8:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:36pm | ! Report
38′ – Storm with a differential penalty on the scrum.
Cowboys 8
Storm 10