Lions vs Crusaders Super Rugby final – kick-off time, date, squads, key info

The 2017 Super Rugby season comes to a close as the Lions and Crusaders do battle in the final. The match is scheduled to kick-off at midnight, between Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 (AEST).

Both teams finished atop the Super Rugby standings with ease, sporting identical records of 14-1.

The Lions, looking for their first Super Rugby title after losing the decider last year, edged out the Sharks in the qualifiers, before dispatching of the Hurricanes in the semi finals.

The Crusaders, looking to claim their record eighth championship, brushed aside both the Highlanders and the Chiefs in their finals campaign to enter the big one as slight favourites.

Key game information – Super Rugby final, Lions v Crusaders Kick-off: 12am (AEST), between Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6

Venue: Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501

Online: Live, Foxtel Now

Betting: Crusaders $1.80, Lions $2.10

Squads

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Jaco Kriel (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza.

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Israel Dagg, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Seta Tamanivalu, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Mike Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 George Bridge.

Broadcast Information

Foxtel are the exclusive Australian broadcasters of Super Rugby, both on TV and via live stream.

Starting from 5:30pm (AEST) on Saturday, August 5, Fox Sports 501 will be broadcasting replays of every Super Rugby final from 2014 onward. Just before midnight, coverage will switch over to this year’s decider, with the match itself beginning just after 12am.

For streamers, you can use Foxtel’s streaming app, Foxtel Now. If you’re not an existing Foxtel subscriber, you’ll need to pay for this service.