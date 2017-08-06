Bolt beaten: Gatlin crashes Jamaican’s final 100m party

Controversial American Justin Gatlin has rained on Usain Bolt’s parade by beating the Jamaican super sprinter in the men’s 100m at the athletics world championships in London.

Gatlin – who has served two doping bans – claimed the gold in 9.92 seconds.

Fellow American and fastest qualifier Christian Coleman was second in 9.94 and Bolt was third in 9.95.

It was the final individual race for the 30-year-old Jamaican at an Olympics or world championships.

Apart from a false start in the world 100m final six years ago in Daegu, Bolt had been unbeaten in 100m and 200m finals at global championships dating back to 2008.

Gatlin had gone closer than anyone to ending that streak at the 2015 world titles in Beijing, when he was edged out by one hundredth of a second in the 100m decider.

On Saturday night, the 2004 Olympic champ finally got his man.

NCAA champion Coleman was expected to provide the stiffest challenge to Bolt, but it was the 35-year-old Gatlin who caused the boilover.

Gatrlin had been booed by the capacity crowd before the race, but Bolt was quick to embrace the American in the aftermath.