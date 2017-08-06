Great to be eight! Crusaders conquer Lions to take another title

The Crusaders have been crowned Super Rugby champions for 2017 after defeating the Lions at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg by 25 points to 17 in a hard fought and composed performance in front of over 60,000 fans.
The Lions started the match full of intent, seemingly determined to not make another slow start after the last two matches, however they could not quite find their cohesion and accuracy early.
An early mistake at a ruck saw Ryan Crotty swoop on the loose ball and pop to his winger Seta Tamanivalu who would run 70 meters untouched to open the scoring for the visitors, duly converted by Richie Mo’unga for an early 7-0 lead.
Elton Jantjies kicked the restart out on the full and the Crusaders, from halfway built a superb attack, which they swept into the Lions 22 and with quick ball, centre Jack Goodhue was released on the outside to score in the corner and the Crusaders had raced to an early lead.
The Lions fought their way back into the match, dominating for periods as they looked to strike back but poor handling at times let them down though they did manage a penalty to Jantjies to reduce some of the deficit.
That was before disaster struck for the host side, flanker Kwagga Smith colliding with David Havili, who had leapt to take a high ball and landed awkwardly on his back.
After consultation with the TMO, referee Jaco Peyper deemed the challenge reckless and issued a red card, reducing the Lions to 14 for the balance of the contest in what proved to be a match-defining decision.
Richie Mo’unga landed a penalty on the stroke of halftime and the Crusaders had a healthy advantage of 15-3 at the break.
The Crusaders picked up where they left off at halftime, immediately surging onto attack and the Lions eventually cracked with Kieran Read barging over.
With the conversion the Crusaders were looking comfortable at 22-3, and even more so after more pressure resulted in another penalty to Mo’unga and the lead stretched by another three.
To their credit, the Lions certainly did not die wondering as they increased their intensity and pace as they fought valiantly to bring themselves back into the match.
For a brief moment, they certainly looked capable after securing two tries to pull the margin back to eight points despite the numerical disadvantage.
However, their lineout failed at key moments and the Crusaders’ composure saw them close out the match and secure the franchise’s eighth Super title and first since 2008.
August 6th 2017 @ 1:56am
Sylvester said | August 6th 2017 @ 1:56am | ! Report
Best of the eight?
Or was it the first against star-studded Blues. Or the unbeaten season?
August 6th 2017 @ 1:59am
The Saint said | August 6th 2017 @ 1:59am | ! Report
This has to be the best of the eight… travel, altitude and a fullhouse at Jo-burg.
August 6th 2017 @ 2:24am
taylorman said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:24am | ! Report
Yes hard to beat that. Two overseas titles, amazing effort.
August 6th 2017 @ 1:58am
biltongbek said | August 6th 2017 @ 1:58am | ! Report
Congratulations Crusaders, best team won in the end.
Commisserations to the Lions Supporters
August 6th 2017 @ 2:13am
Kia Kaha said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:13am | ! Report
Cheers BB. Huge game by the boys in the second half.
Really happy for the Crusaders. Had a shaky start but shows the value of winning and gaining momentum. Some great escapes and that defence sure had its work cut out this afternoon.
This one feels as sweet as the first title. Let’s not underestimate the travel toll. The overwhelming home advantage wins through for a very good reason.
August 6th 2017 @ 2:46am
Paulo said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:46am | ! Report
Cheers BB, tough game, and I never comfortable knowing what the Lions were capable of. Most painful state of being is remembering a future you cannot have – if the Red Card never happened what would have been?
August 6th 2017 @ 2:01am
biltongbek said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:01am | ! Report
Jaco Kriel what a heartfelt moment. Well done son, you make your country proud
August 6th 2017 @ 2:23am
taylorman said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:23am | ! Report
Yes thought that was a lot of passion there. He’s going to be great to watch in the RC. They said Boks side would be named shortly…
August 6th 2017 @ 2:07am
Hannes said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:07am | ! Report
Congratulations Crusaders with the win. The game was won in the first half, although the Lions won the second half with 14 players as a consulation prize. Jaco Peyper had a good game and proved best is better than neutral and red card was the correct but tragic decision as it killed the contest. Kwagga will get a longer rest with a ban coming his way as well as his team mates will not be impressed with him. I thought the Lions missed Whiteley tonight even if it was only to keep Kwagga out of the side.
August 6th 2017 @ 2:49am
Paulo said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:49am | ! Report
True Sentiment about the Red Card. But tough to really pin it on him; correct call to send him, but hard to say he was deliberately being that dangerous, reckless for sure, but not malicious.
August 6th 2017 @ 2:07am
Nobrain said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:07am | ! Report
Congrats to the Crusaders!!!! simple and effective rugby with a great commitment in defence and tackle.
August 6th 2017 @ 2:13am
Harry Jones said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:13am | ! Report
Tough loss. But the smarter team on the day (and the season, really) won deservedly, because of calm savvy and decision-making. We’ll not know how much Whiteley’s absence counted, but I assume that (plus Read being able to play) probably was worth a few points. I thought the always overrated Elton Jantjies was particularly poor in the 1H. Got turned over too easily in the tackle, kicked out on the full, and overused flat and inside passes when the Lions’ speed on the edges was the ticket. Still, I suppose 14 v 15 was never on at this level against smart leaders like Whitelock, Crotty, Read, Dagg. And so, Peypergate was NEVER the story; instead, it was just the players and their errors or big plays.
August 6th 2017 @ 2:32am
Wally James said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:32am | ! Report
Agreed Harry. The right team won and for the right reasons.
There was a match defining decision. By law the send off was the correct decision.
However most ref decisions are match defining. It comes with the territory.
Peyper had a good game I thought.
I think that the SANZAR decision to appoint a referee on merit rather than nationality is the correct decision. People who allege bias will allege bias because they are biased. Honi soit qui mal y pense.
You never hear a team captain complaining that a decision went against his team.
August 6th 2017 @ 2:36am
biltongbek said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:36am | ! Report
Yeah Harry, Jantjies didn’t impress with the last three matches
August 6th 2017 @ 2:52am
Paulo said | August 6th 2017 @ 2:52am | ! Report
It almost seemed with the speed of the Crusaders defense, that they did to the Lions what the (BIL) Lions did to the All Blacks.